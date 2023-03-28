Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan

Fireflies (with Sierra Swan)
It's the Thirtieth chapter of the Smashing Pumpkins interstellar musical expedition album that is ATUM! This week on Thirty-Three: it's the world premiere of the smooth synth that is the new track, "Fireflies", we share time with our guest Sierra Swan who is not only a Solo artist with a new EP coming out this spring, but also a Smashing Pumpkins background vocalist (on ATUM amongst others), and ALSO a good friend of Billy's (which means we are getting personal this week and getting to some of the things that make Billy Billy), AND for the classic track we are going back to the 90's with "Starla" off the Pisces Iscariot album .... all this, and so much more, this week, on Thirty-Three.
