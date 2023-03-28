Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan

Podcast Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan
iHeartPodcasts
A rare and insightful deep dive into the musical world of The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan; with a keen focus on the inspiration behind the singer’s most ico... More
  • Of Wings (AND listeners questions answered by Billy!)
    This is it: the journey of Thirty-Three weeks to the Smashing Pumpkins interstellar musical expedition album that is ATUM has reached its finale! This week we wrap things up as the credits roll with "Of Wings", we then take the questions that you the listeners sent in and Billy gives us all the answers you asked for (including the "Secret Billy's" that have been sprinkled throughout the album)....  AND we talk about what comes next as we revisit "Scimitar" from the July 27, 2022 Together and Together Again benefit show for the Highland Park community.... all this, and so much more, this week, on Thirty-Three. Make sure you like, subscribe, share, rate, & review the podcast wherever you are listening be it iTunes, Spotify, iHeart app, or wherever you get your podcasts!!!  And to continue the conversation use the hashtag #WPCThirtyThree and follow us and our guest on social media: Billy Corgan -  @billycorgan (Instagram) & @billy (Twitter) Joe Galli - @joegalli (Instagram) & @joegallinews (Twitter), Kyle Davis - @kyledavisatl (Instagram) & @kyledavisatl (Twitter) Still not satiated? Stop by smashingpumpkins.com for merch and tour dates while making sure to go over to WPCThirtyThree.com where you will find playlists, lyrics, and more on the influences that make the Smashing Pumpkins music you love. Thirty-Three: New episodes every Tuesday!!!!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/25/2023
    59:51
  • Spellbinding
    It's the Penultimate Thirty-second chapter of the Smashing Pumpkins interstellar musical expedition album that is ATUM!  This week on Thirty-Three: it's the latest hit single and the answer to last episode's cliffhanger, "Spellbinding", we then debate whether the heroes journey is bittersweet or joyful (or can it be both?), whether or not stories ever really end, AND we talk retrospective success along with the foreshadow of society from Zeitgeist with the classic track "United States".... all this, and so much more, this week, on Thirty-Three. Next week is a Q & A special wrap-up epsiode so be sure to go online with your questions using the tag #Billy33 and maybe your question will be answered!!! Make sure you like, subscribe, share, rate, & review the podcast wherever you are listening be it iTunes, Spotify, iHeart app, or wherever you get your podcasts!!!  And to continue the conversation use the hashtag #WPCThirtyThree and follow us and our guest on social media: Billy Corgan -  @billycorgan (Instagram) & @billy (Twitter) Joe Galli - @joegalli (Instagram) & @joegallinews (Twitter), Kyle Davis - @kyledavisatl (Instagram) & @kyledavisatl (Twitter) Still not satiated? Stop by smashingpumpkins.com for merch and tour dates while making sure to go over to WPCThirtyThree.com where you will find playlists, lyrics, and more on the influences that make the Smashing Pumpkins music you love. Thirty-Three: New episodes every Tuesday!!!!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/18/2023
    1:00:42
  • Intergalactic
    It's the Thirty-first chapter of the Smashing Pumpkins interstellar musical expedition album that is ATUM!  This week on Thirty-Three: it's the world premiere of the new track, "Intergalactic", AND for the classic track we are going back to the Adore with "Behold! The Night Mare"  .... all this, and so much more, this week, on Thirty-Three. Make sure you like, subscribe, share, rate, & review the podcast wherever you are listening be it iTunes, Spotify, iHeart app, or wherever you get your podcasts!!!  And to continue the conversation use the hashtag #WPCThirtyThree and follow us and our guest on social media: Billy Corgan -  @billycorgan (Instagram) & @billy (Twitter) Joe Galli - @joegalli (Instagram) & @joegallinews (Twitter), Kyle Davis - @kyledavisatl (Instagram) & @kyledavisatl (Twitter) Still not satiated? Stop by smashingpumpkins.com for merch and tour dates while making sure to go over to WPCThirtyThree.com where you will find playlists, lyrics, and more on the influences that make the Smashing Pumpkins music you love. Thirty-Three: New episodes every Tuesday!!!!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/11/2023
    1:07:33
  • Fireflies (with Sierra Swan)
    It's the Thirtieth chapter of the Smashing Pumpkins interstellar musical expedition album that is ATUM!  This week on Thirty-Three: it's the world premiere of the smooth synth that is the new track, "Fireflies", we share time with our guest Sierra Swan who is not only a Solo artist with a new EP coming out this spring, but also a Smashing Pumpkins background vocalist (on ATUM amongst others), and ALSO a good friend of Billy's (which means we are getting personal this week and getting to some of the things that make Billy Billy), AND for the classic track we are going back to the 90's with "Starla" off the Pisces Iscariot album .... all this, and so much more, this week, on Thirty-Three. Make sure you like, subscribe, share, rate, & review the podcast wherever you are listening be it iTunes, Spotify, iHeart app, or wherever you get your podcasts!!!  And to continue the conversation use the hashtag #WPCThirtyThree and follow us and our guest on social media: Sierra Swan -  sierraswan.com Billy Corgan -  @billycorgan (Instagram) & @billy (Twitter) Joe Galli - @joegalli (Instagram) & @joegallinews (Twitter), Kyle Davis - @kyledavisatl (Instagram) & @kyledavisatl (Twitter) Still not satiated? Stop by smashingpumpkins.com for merch and tour dates while making sure to go over to WPCThirtyThree.com where you will find playlists, lyrics, and more on the influences that make the Smashing Pumpkins music you love. Thirty-Three: New episodes every Tuesday!!!!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/4/2023
    1:18:54
  • Harmageddon
    It's the twenty-ninth chapter of the Smashing Pumpkins interstellar musical expedition album that is ATUM!  This week on Thirty-Three: it's the world premiere of the new track, "Harmageddon", a banger of a track building to our ATUM narrative culmination,  we stumble deep into the finances of the music industry and the power dynamics of the creator, the marketing machine behind it all, how music licensing happens, Digital Corgan's in GUitar Hero, AND for the classic track we are going back to 2008 with the single G.L.O.W. as we find out once and for all if it has any relation to the show from the '80s! .... all this, and so much more, this week, on Thirty-Three. Make sure you like, subscribe, share, rate, & review the podcast wherever you are listening be it iTunes, Spotify, iHeart app, or wherever you get your podcasts!!!  And to continue the conversation use the hashtag #WPCThirtyThree and follow us and our guest on social media: Billy Corgan -  @billycorgan (Instagram) & @billy (Twitter) Joe Galli - @joegalli (Instagram) & @joegallinews (Twitter), Kyle Davis - @kyledavisatl (Instagram) & @kyledavisatl (Twitter) Still not satiated? Stop by smashingpumpkins.com for merch and tour dates while making sure to go over to WPCThirtyThree.com where you will find playlists, lyrics, and more on the influences that make the Smashing Pumpkins music you love. Thirty-Three: New episodes every Tuesday!!!!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/28/2023
    55:08

About Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan

A rare and insightful deep dive into the musical world of The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan; with a keen focus on the inspiration behind the singer’s most iconic work and his newest, a three-act rock opera album.

