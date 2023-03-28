Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan

Of Wings (AND listeners questions answered by Billy!)

This is it: the journey of Thirty-Three weeks to the Smashing Pumpkins interstellar musical expedition album that is ATUM has reached its finale! This week we wrap things up as the credits roll with "Of Wings", we then take the questions that you the listeners sent in and Billy gives us all the answers you asked for (including the "Secret Billy's" that have been sprinkled throughout the album).... AND we talk about what comes next as we revisit "Scimitar" from the July 27, 2022 Together and Together Again benefit show for the Highland Park community.... all this, and so much more, this week, on Thirty-Three.