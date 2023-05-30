How do you build a fully electric motorcycle with no compromises on performance? How can we truly experience what the virtual world feels like? What does it tak...
Casio: Re-imagining the electric keyboard with a stylish 21st Century twist.
“It is different, it is unique, and people are not used to seeing a piano in this harmonious mustard colour.” Since the launch of the Casiotone keyboard in 1980, the electronic keyboard has become a popular addition to our homes. A more affordable and portable option to the classic piano, it opened up an exciting new era of musical expression to a generation of consumers. Although they started out making calculators and watches, they have since sold over 100 million musical instruments. Their latest model, the PX-S7000 in “harmonious mustard” from the Casio Privia range, is not only going down a storm with musicians but it’s also a thing of beauty winning design awards for its unusual look. Neil Evans is the Electronic Music Division of Casio in the UK and Ireland. He tells us about the cultural impact and evolution of the casio keyboard… and also plays us some tunes. Find out from Neil how the sound samples have evolved over the years, how their dedication to detail makes playing the keyboard a truly sensory experience, and why that sleek and lightweight design is so important.We also hear from Brian Thompson, who heads up PTC’s CAD division. He explains how Casio uses Creo to further develop its Privia range in terms of ECAD-MCAD collaboration, and how the software helps the company to balance the electronic and mechanical aspects of the design. This is especially important with customers placing more and more emphasis on aesthetics.Find out more about Casio here.Find out more about CREO here.Your host is Paul Haimes from industrial software company PTC. Episodes are released bi-weekly. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for updates.Third Angle is an 18Sixty production for PTC. Executive producer is Jacqui Cook. Sound design and editing by Ollie Guillou and Clarissa Maycock. Location recording by Hannah Dean. And music by Rowan Bishop.
7/25/2023
22:34
Education in engineering: The Student who Built a Surgical Robot Arm
“The project has definitely made me more curious about all the kinds of subjects I had to delve into for the project… also resilience, I think, is a big part of it.“Education is vital for inspiring the engineers of tomorrow. In this special episode of the podcast we ask: are we encouraging enough young people to go into engineering to meet the demand for innovation? We speak to Jordan Cox from PTC’s Education segment about the importance of inspiring the next generation to study STEM subjects, and how the company is supporting academia in creating the engineers of the future. We also head to Germany to meet Steve Sandhoop, a high school student at the Gymnasium in den Filder Benden, who is living proof that giving students access to technology to get involved in engineering can yield great results. Steve created a robot arm designed to carry out knee surgery as part of his final project at school. Not content with just building the robot, he also created an accurate life-size model of a human knee for it to operate on. He 3D printed all parts of his robot arm and the model knee in the school “fab lab” (short for fabrication lab) and consulted with a surgeon to make the model anatomically correct. Steve designed the robotic arm in PTC’s Onshape CAD software.We hear about how the project has ignited an interest in engineering and software for Steve and how vital it was for him to have the tools and support provided for him by his school. Find out more about PTC’s Education Segment here.Find out more about CREO here.Your host is Paul Haimes from industrial software company PTC. Episodes are released bi-weekly. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for updates.Third Angle is an 18Sixty production for PTC. Executive producer is Jacqui Cook. Sound design and editing by Ollie Guillou. Recording by Ollie Guillou and Clarissa Maycock. And music by Rowan Bishop.
7/11/2023
13:15
Mid-Season Break: A message from host Paul Haimes
There is no new episode this week as we are taking a mid-season break, but we will be back on 11th July bringing you the story of how a student in Germany has created a fully independent robotic arm to perform knee replacement surgery. In the meantime, take the opportunity to look back at some of the most exciting advances in technology we have covered in our previous episodes, from visiting the architects making the buildings of the future, to speaking to the engineers making the machines that fight cancer.Earlier in 2022 we visited PAL-V, who are engineering the world’s first road legal flying car. Plus we went behind the scenes at Silverstone with motor racing team Rodin Carlin, and visited the space station at D-Orbit in Italy to hear about the satellites they are launching.Find all our previous episodes here.Find out more about CREO here.Your host is Paul Haimes from industrial software company PTC. Episodes are released bi-weekly. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for updates.Third Angle is an 18Sixty production for PTC. Executive producer is Jacqui Cook. Sound design and editing by Ollie Guillou. Location recording by Hannah Dean. And music by Rowan Bishop.
6/27/2023
2:21
Airfix: Modelling the Iconic British Spitfire with Incredible Accuracy
“You see a photograph and you’d be hard pressed to say that’s a model… I can still get tricked.”Many of us will have nostalgic memories of building Airfix model kits of planes as a child. In the UK, the name 'Airfix' has become practically synonymous with plastic models of the iconic British WW2 fighter plane, the Spitfire. However, Airfix (and their parent company Hornby Hobbies) make model kits of a wide range of vehicles and aircraft, from sports cars to classic and modern jets, trains, tanks and even warships. Their models range in complexity all the way from starter kits to very complex designs. Senior Designer Chris Joy tells us about the development of new kits and the detailed research which is required to make Airfix models the most detailed and accurate representations of planes and vehicles as possible. He explains the artistry involved in putting together the smallest details on model planes, including making the outside look weathered and beaten, and discusses how computer-aided design has helped models to evolve over the years.We then speak to Head of Strategic Delivery Jamie Buchanan who tells us why he thinks people are still so drawn to practical model kits in a world of technology. We also hear from Brian Thompson, who heads up PTC’s CAD division. He explains why PTC’s CAD software CREO is such a crucial part of allowing designers to capture the small details of aircraft which make the Airfix models so accurate. Find out more about Airfix here.Find out more about CREO here.Your host is Paul Haimes from industrial software company PTC. Episodes are released bi-weekly. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for updates.Third Angle is an 18Sixty production for PTC. Executive producer is Jacqui Cook. Sound design and editing by Ollie Guillou. Location recording by Hannah Dean. And music by Rowan Bishop.
6/13/2023
18:20
Xenith: Football helmet technology that is changing the game for athletes.
“The genesis of Xenith was basically: there’s gotta be a better way.” Athletes who play American Football regularly face high-impact tackles, the force of which can feel like being hit by a baby whale. As more research is being done into the potential effects of repeated head trauma on an athlete’s health, there is a renewed focus on safety measures in the sport being driven from the top down by the NFL.Xenith was founded in 2006 by Vin Ferrara, who had played college football as a quarterback and was interested in creating a new game-changing type of helmet. Xenith’s unique approach is to use adaptive technology which allows the helmet to move independently to the athlete’s head on impact, protecting them from the majority of the force. Now, Xenith’s helmets are used across the globe and the company makes various different types of protective equipment including helmets, shoulder pads and core guards from their headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. In this episode Chief Engineer Ron Jadischke takes us around their HQ to demonstrate some of the impact testing performed on their new helmets and explain the technology “under the hood” of certain models. We also hear from Brian Thompson, who head’s up PTC’s CAD division, to talk about how PTC’s CREO technology can help Xenith find new ways to improve athlete safety.Xenith is a customer of PTC partner PDSVision.Find out more about Xenith here.Find out more about CREO here.Your host is Paul Haimes from industrial software company PTC. Episodes are released bi-weekly. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for updates.Third Angle is an 18Sixty production for PTC. Executive producer is Jacqui Cook. Sound design and editing by Ollie Guillou. Location recording by Bryce Huffman. And music by Rowan Bishop.
How do you build a fully electric motorcycle with no compromises on performance? How can we truly experience what the virtual world feels like? What does it take to design the first commercially available flying car? And how do you build a lightsaber? These are some of the questions this podcast answers as we share the moments where digital transforms physical, and meet the brilliant minds behind some of the most innovative products around the world - each powered by PTC technology.