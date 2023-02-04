The Thinking Fellows is a 45-minute podcast about theology, philosophy, Christian history, and apologetics. It is hosted by Scott Keith, Caleb Keith, Adam Franc... More
Christianity and Liberalism
Christianity and Liberalism

Caleb, Scott, Adam, and Bruce discuss J. Gresham Machen's work Christianity and Liberalism. This first episode of a two-part podcast delivers an introduction to Machen and the context of American Protestantism during the early twentieth century. The Fellows praise Machen's book as prophetic while noting that it is refreshingly plain and easy to approach. Check back next week for their commentary on specific chapters of the book.
5/2/2023
56:27
The Church and The Culture War
The Church and The Culture War

What responsibilities do individual Christians and their churches possess to fight against an antagonistic culture? The Thinking Fellows attempt to distinguish between the vocational necessities of being a citizen and the function of the Church to proclaim the Gospel. The fellows conclude that life in this world has no easy answers but that keeping the proper work of the Church and the demands of Christian citizens distinct from one another.
5/2/2023
48:04
What is Woke?
What is Woke?

The Thinking Fellows enter treacherous waters. Caleb, Scott, Adam, and Bruce look to define the word "woke" and observe how political ideology functions or substitutes religion. Adam gives a historical overview of the development and use of the term, and the other fellows offer commentary about engaging in a political world without compromising the central mission of the church to proclaim Christ crucified for the forgiveness of sin.
4/21/2023
46:10
If Christ Be Not Raised
If Christ Be Not Raised

The Thinking Fellows celebrate easter with a conversation about the resurrection of Jesus. The entire Christian faith rests on this one truth and promise that Christ has risen from and done so for you. The fellows read 1 Corinthians 15:12-19 and shared their confidence in the reality and accomplishments of Christ's resurrection.
4/12/2023
47:42
Christianity and Psychology
Christianity and Psychology

Are Christianity and psychology compatible? Caleb, Scott, and Bruce look at the relationship between the social sceinces and the Christian faith. The subject of mental health and care are important in today's soceity and culture but require careful navigation by Christians.
