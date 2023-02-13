Get your critical thinking caps on! ‘Think Twice’ discusses controversial topics in the field of neuroscience with the goal of bringing more nuance and rigor to... More
05: Controversies in Neurolaw Part II
Can there be biomarkers for criminal activity? Is AI going send you to jail? In this episode, we continue our discussion about the fascinating field of neurolaw, including the controversial use of neuroscience in the courtroom. We are joined by Dr. Jennifer Chandler, Full Professor of Law, holder of the Bertram Loeb Research Chair, and cross-appointed to the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Ottawa.
Dr. Chandler studies the legal and ethical aspects of biomedical science and technology, with a focus on the intersection of the brain sciences, law and ethics. She also works on legal policy related to organ donation and transplantation, and mental health law and policy. She coordinates the Hybrid Minds project (www.hybridminds.org), which brings together researchers from Switzerland, Germany and Canada to examine the implications of incorporating artificial intelligence in neuroprosthetics. She was elected to the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences in 2022. She is the Vice-Dean of Research for the Faculty of Law and leads the neuroethics pillar of the University of Ottawa Brain Mind Research Institute. She is active in Canadian health law and policy, having recently sat on two-government appointed independent expert advisory panels on medical assistance in dying in the context of mental illness, and served as co-chair of the legal and ethics group working on the development of a new Canadian clinical practice guideline on the definition and determination of death.
Don't forget to let us know what you think about the brain in our anonymous form below. Brain Awareness Survey: https://forms.gle/nzEa4UXZgGz6sTXF6
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: @thinktwice_podcast
Disclaimer: Think Twice is a podcast for general information and entertainment purposes only. The content discussed in the episodes does not reflect the views of the podcast committee members or any institution they are affiliated with. The use of the information presented in this podcast is at the user’s own risk and is not intended to replace professional healthcare services.
4/21/2023
33:29
04: Controversies in Neurolaw Part I
Is there a brain test for psychopathy? Can neuroimaging methods be used as lie detectors? Is free will a myth? In this episode, we discuss the fascinating field of neurolaw, including the controversial use of neuroscience in the courtroom. We are joined by Dr. Jennifer Chandler, Full Professor of Law, holder of the Bertram Loeb Research Chair, and cross-appointed to the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Ottawa.
Don't forget to let us know what you think about the brain in our anonymous form below. Brain Awareness Survey: https://forms.gle/nzEa4UXZgGz6sTXF6
3/31/2023
41:09
03: The Controversial Science of Alzheimer's Disease
In this episode, we're discussing a recent controversy in the field of Alzheimer's research that made the headlines in summer 2022. We discuss the history of Alzheimer's research, neurodegeneration, data manipulation (gasp!), shakespearian plays and the importance of integrity in science. By the end of this episode, listeners will be able to grasp the nuances of the recent data fabrication scandal in Alzheimer's research and understand what kind of negative (and positive!) impacts this scandal has on biomedical research. Don't forget to let us know what you think about the brain in our anonymous form below.
3/17/2023
22:07
02: Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy with Dr. Ron Shore
In this special episode, we’re sharing with you the full interview with Dr. Ron Shore on the topic of psychedelics and their applications to psychotherapy. Ron Shore is a Research Scientist with Queen’s Health Sciences and Post-doctoral Fellow in Public Health Sciences at Queen’s University. Ron taught drug studies and psychedelics at both Queen’s University and University of Ottawa over a 15-year period and spent 23 years in front-line harm reduction, community, and public health.
Rapid Review: healthsci.queensu.ca/source/Psyched…0-%20Final.pdf
3/3/2023
51:14
01: The Controversial Side of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy
In this episode, we discuss the growing hype behind psychedelic substances and their application to the treatment of mental illnesses such as depression, addiction and PTSD. We also discuss the research limitations, safety risks and ethical concerns that are affiliated with psychedelic-assisted therapy, including sexual misconduct. We sat down with Dr. Ron Shore to discuss this subject. Ron is a Research Scientist with Queen’s Health Sciences and Post-doctoral Fellow in Public Health Sciences at Queen’s University. By the end of this episode, listeners will have an understanding of the current state of psychedelic-assisted therapy in Canada and gain a critical lens for both the promise and problems of this emerging field of mental healthcare.
Rapid Review: https://healthsci.queensu.ca/source/Psychedelics%20Research/Psychedelic%20Medicine%20Report%20-%20Final.pdf
Get your critical thinking caps on! ‘Think Twice’ discusses controversial topics in the field of neuroscience with the goal of bringing more nuance and rigor to mainstream media. We’ll take you past the headlines by breaking down relevant neuroscience topics, interviewing experts in the field and overcoming misinformation/disinformation with evidence-based content. This podcast is run by a small group of graduate students at the Centre for Neuroscience Studies at Queen’s University. We hope to bring down barriers to the dissemination of scientific information, give early-career neuroscientists a voice, and foster a culture of entertaining and accessible science communication.