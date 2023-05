05: Controversies in Neurolaw Part II

Can there be biomarkers for criminal activity? Is AI going send you to jail? In this episode, we continue our discussion about the fascinating field of neurolaw, including the controversial use of neuroscience in the courtroom. We are joined by Dr. Jennifer Chandler, Full Professor of Law, holder of the Bertram Loeb Research Chair, and cross-appointed to the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Ottawa. Dr. Chandler studies the legal and ethical aspects of biomedical science and technology, with a focus on the intersection of the brain sciences, law and ethics. She also works on legal policy related to organ donation and transplantation, and mental health law and policy. She coordinates the Hybrid Minds project (www.hybridminds.org), which brings together researchers from Switzerland, Germany and Canada to examine the implications of incorporating artificial intelligence in neuroprosthetics. She was elected to the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences in 2022. She is the Vice-Dean of Research for the Faculty of Law and leads the neuroethics pillar of the University of Ottawa Brain Mind Research Institute. She is active in Canadian health law and policy, having recently sat on two-government appointed independent expert advisory panels on medical assistance in dying in the context of mental illness, and served as co-chair of the legal and ethics group working on the development of a new Canadian clinical practice guideline on the definition and determination of death.