Eww, Germs! With Darrion Nguyen
What are germs? How did we even find out about them, and how do they work? Kyne talks to Darrion Nguyen this week to learn about how germs make us sick, why scientists didn’t do a better job handling covid-19, and the good germs that keep us alive. Learn more about Darrion Nguyen on Instagram and TikTok.Connect with Kyne on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Follow us on Instagram for information and updates about future episodes! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/2/2023
29:23
The Science of Sexuality with Daniella Noël
Gender identity and sexuality have become quite hot button issues! Kyne talks to Daniella Noël this week to discuss the history and variety of queer identities, why so many young people are coming out as LGBTQ+, and how they think schools should approach the topic of sex and sexuality. This episode is brought to you by Proactiv. Shop the line here: https://www.proactiv.com/ or on Instagram. USE promo code THINKQUEEN10 to get 10% off your purchase. Learn more about Daniella Noël on Instagram.Connect with Kyne on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Follow us on Instagram for information and updates about future episodes! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/25/2023
30:26
End of the World? With Ziya Tong
We are blind to most of reality, or so says our special guest award-winning science broadcaster & author, Ziya Tong. This week, Kyne and Ziya discuss the climate crisis, plastic in the ocean and in our bodies, and living in a bubble. Kyne goes through some common climate change denial arguments and asks why individuals should take responsibility for problems caused by corporations. Ziya shares her advice on staying optimistic during an existential threat. Connect with Ziya Tong on Twitter.Connect with Kyne on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Follow us on Instagram for information and updates about future episodes! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/18/2023
36:33
Reach for the Stars with Emily Calandrelli
Space…the final frontier! But what’s left up there to learn and do This week, we’re joined by Emily Calandrelli, a former NASA intern and MIT engineer. Kyne has questions about the ethics of space tourism, Elon Musk colonizing Mars, and how studying space benefits us Earthlings. Learn more about Emily Calandrelli on Instagram and TikTok. Connect with Kyne on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.Follow us on Instagram for information and updates about future episodes! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/11/2023
31:14
Math Trauma with Vanessa Vakharia
Do you have math trauma? Are you a math lover? Why or why not? Kyne kicks off the first episode with fellow math nerd and math guru, Vanessa Vakharia to talk about all things math education: why they think people struggle with math, their experiences in high school, and how they think schools should operate! This episode is brought to you by Proactiv. Shop the line here: https://www.proactiv.com/ or on Instagram. USE promo code THINKQUEEN10 to get 10% off your purchase. Learn more about Vanessa Vakharia on Instagram or through her website: https://www.themathguru.ca/ Connect with Kyne on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.Follow us on Instagram for information and updates about future episodes! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Ever think about how much more fun school would have been if your teacher was a Drag Queen. Now you can with Think Queen – the new STEM podcast hosted by Drag Race star and social media sensation, Kyne. From astrology to biology to tech and everything in between, Kyne will leave every listener with a PhD in Fierce!
