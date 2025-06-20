An All-American Story — Matteo Turano Ep.17

In this episode, Crispin Powley, our Senior Vice President, sits down with All-American Champion Matteo Turano. From hanging Christmas lights in Chicago to connecting with Crispin in Tennessee and joining the GSM family, Matteo’s journey is anything but ordinary. They dive into how he broke down Lake Hamilton, the key moments that led to his win, what fueled his rise, and the path that brought him to one of the most prestigious titles in fishing.Matteo shares how he started out fishing from an 18-foot Astro, grinding his way around Kentucky Lake and earning respect one tournament at a time. By day, he rigged boats at ACS Marine; in the evenings and on weekends, he poured everything into his passion-competing in BFLs, the Toyota Series, and the Invitationals, all while staying laser-focused on his dream.Those long hours and relentless dedication paved the way for an unforgettable win at Lake Hamilton. Tune in to the Think Outside Fishing podcast to hear the inspiring grassroots story of a true competitor.