Great Lakes Smallmouth Fishing with Chris Noffsinger — Ep. 19 of the THINK OUTSIDE FISHING PODCAST, presented by Baits.com!This episode dives into the unique world of Great Lakes smallmouth bass fishing with one of the best in the game, Captain Chris Noffsinger. We’ll explore his insights on tracking and catching big bronzebacks!We also break down the development, design, and applications of the new Thresher Worm he developed with Big Bite Baits! Check it out now! Available on YouTube, Spotify & Apple Podcasts! 🎙️
--------
36:18
Finesse Fishing with Brent Ehrler (Ep.18)
🎙️ We’re back at you with another episode of the Think Outside Podcast presented by Baits.com!Another week, another great guest — Brent Ehrler joins us fresh off a 3rd place finish at the BPT event on Kentucky Lake!This episode is a two-fold breakdown:👉 We dive into Brent’s 3rd place finish at Kentucky Lake — he walks us through how he found fish and shares tips to help you find ’em too!👉 Then we shift into finesse mode — talking about his West Coast roots and how finesse fishing helped shape his career (with some sneaky juice you won’t wanna miss 👀)🎧 Watch now on all major streaming platforms — The Think Outside Fishing Podcast
--------
43:44
An All-American Story — Matteo Turano Ep.17
In this episode, Crispin Powley, our Senior Vice President, sits down with All-American Champion Matteo Turano. From hanging Christmas lights in Chicago to connecting with Crispin in Tennessee and joining the GSM family, Matteo’s journey is anything but ordinary. They dive into how he broke down Lake Hamilton, the key moments that led to his win, what fueled his rise, and the path that brought him to one of the most prestigious titles in fishing.Matteo shares how he started out fishing from an 18-foot Astro, grinding his way around Kentucky Lake and earning respect one tournament at a time. By day, he rigged boats at ACS Marine; in the evenings and on weekends, he poured everything into his passion-competing in BFLs, the Toyota Series, and the Invitationals, all while staying laser-focused on his dream.Those long hours and relentless dedication paved the way for an unforgettable win at Lake Hamilton. Tune in to the Think Outside Fishing podcast to hear the inspiring grassroots story of a true competitor.
--------
46:34
Tennessee River Ledge Fishing with Matt Becker Ep.17
Welcome back to another episode of the Think Outside Podcast, presented by Baits.com!In this episode, host Joey sits down with MLF Pro Angler Matt Becker to talk all things ledge fishing. We dive into the fundamentals — what ledge fishing really is, how to identify productive ledges using electronics, and the detailed strategy Matt follows to break them down successfully.Matt walks us through his daily approach, how current influences his decisions, and the exact baits he trusts when targeting offshore bass — including his go-to picks from the GSM family of brands. Whether you're just getting started or want to level up your ledge game, this episode delivers next-level insight from one of the best in the business. Stick around until the end for a giveaway packed with GSM baits Matt relies on for ledge fishing success. Tune into the Think Outside Fishing Podcast on YouTube and all major streaming platforms!
--------
38:06
Catchin' Up with Jeff "Gussy" Gustafson (Ep. 15)
In Episode 15 of the Think Outside Fishing Podcast, presented by Baits.com, hosts Charlie and Jace Peterson sit down with 2023 Bassmaster Classic Champion Jeff "Gussy" Gustafson. Broadcasting lakeside from the Texas-Louisiana border, Gussy gives us an inside look at his recent tournament grind, and his passion for chasing bass across the country!Beyond tournament talk, Gussy reflects on his journey from a kid fishing with his dad in Canada to becoming one of the sport’s top pros. He discusses his early tournament wins, guiding career, and building a reputation through genuine connections and helping others. The episode also features deep tackle talk, the story behind the iconic Smeltinator jig, and some lighthearted moments about Pearl Jam, ice fishing, and lessons learned the hard way. This is a must-listen for fans of bass fishing, gear heads, and anyone chasing a dream in the outdoors.Whether you're a weekend angler or an Elite Series hopeful, this episode is full of insight, laughs, and Gussy's signature honesty!The Think Outside Podcast – Presented by Baits.com
If you’re looking for up to date, fun, informative fishing content you’ve come to the right place. It’s not just what we do. It’s who we are. Join us as we talk fishing & life with some of the most influential people in the sport. Don’t just think about fishing. Think Outside.