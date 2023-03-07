All About Place Training

In this episode hosts Andreia and Millie discuss the importance of place training for dogs and how it can help create a safe and secure environment for them. They define the "place" command and explain why it's an essential tool for dog owners, highlighting the benefits of teaching dogs to relax and feel secure in any environment. The hosts provide practical tips and advice for how to train dogs to respond to the "place" command, including step-by-step instructions and examples of different scenarios where the command can be used. They also address common challenges and questions related to place training, such as how to deal with dogs who resist the command or how to ensure that the designated space remains safe and secure. Whether you're a seasoned dog owner or a new pup parent, this episode is packed with valuable insights and actionable advice to help you create a safe haven for your furry friend. So, grab your headphones and join us for this informative and engaging discussion on place training for dogs. Don't forget to share your experiences with us on social media using the hashtag #ThinkLikeaDogPodcast Work with Millie here: https://www.mirrorimagek9.com/contactus Instagram: @thinklikeadogpodcast @Mirrorimagek9 @OzzieAlbiesFoundation