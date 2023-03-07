Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Millie Braden and Andreia Albies
Welcome to Think Like a Dog podcast hosted by Millie Braden and Andreia Albies. We discuss how to build the best relationship with your dog, dog psychology, and...
Education
Welcome to Think Like a Dog podcast hosted by Millie Braden and Andreia Albies. We discuss how to build the best relationship with your dog, dog psychology, and...
  • How to Ease Your Dog's Separation Anxiety
    In this episode of the "Think Like a Dog" podcast, hosts Andreia and Millie are joined by trainer Easton Carver from Mirror Image K9. Together, they delve into the topic of separation anxiety in dogs and explore how pet owners can assist their beloved companions in overcoming this common challenge.Separation anxiety is a condition that dogs may experience when they become distressed or anxious upon separation from their owners or familiar surroundings. This can manifest in various ways, such as excessive barking, destructive behavior, or even physical symptoms like pacing or drooling.During the episode, Andreia, Millie, and Easton offer valuable insights and practical advice on how to help dogs cope with separation anxiety. Drawing from their expertise and professional experience, they discuss methods to create a supportive environment and address the root causes of this anxiety.Work with Millie here: https://www.mirrorimagek9.com/contactus Instagram: @thinklikeadogpodcast @Mirrorimagek9 @OzzieAlbiesFoundation
    8/7/2023
    53:04
  • Resource Guarding in Dogs
    Join hosts Andreia and Millie as they dive into the topic of resource guarding in dogs with special guest Connor Howard, a Mirror Image K9 trainer. In this episode, we explore the behavior of resource guarding in dogs, its potential causes, and the impact it can have on dogs.We discuss effective strategies and techniques for managing and preventing resource guarding, as well as what not to do when dealing with this behavior. Connor shares his expertise and offers valuable insights on how to create a safe and harmonious environment for both dogs and their owners.Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of resource guarding in dogs and discover practical tips to address this issue. Whether you are a dog owner or a dog lover, this episode will provide valuable information to help you think like a dog.Work with Millie here: https://www.mirrorimagek9.com/contactus Instagram: @thinklikeadogpodcast @Mirrorimagek9 @OzzieAlbiesFoundation
    7/24/2023
    45:48
  • The Benefits of Structured Walks
    In this episode of the "Think Like a Dog" podcast, hosts Andreia and Millie are joined by special guest Connor Howard, a Mirror Image K9 Trainer. Together, they delve into the fascinating topic of structured walks for dogs and explore the numerous benefits it brings to both the dog and their owner.Tune in as they break down what exactly a structured walk entails and how it can positively impact your furry companion. From boosting their confidence to strengthening the bond between you and your dog, the hosts and their guest leave no stone unturned in explaining the transformative power of structured walks.If you're looking to enhance your dog's overall well-being and improve your relationship with them, this episode is a must-listen. Gain valuable insights and practical tips, and discover how incorporating structured walks into your routine can truly make a difference.Join Andreia, Millie, and Connor as they unravel the secrets behind structured walks and unlock a whole new level of understanding and connection with your canine companion.Work with Millie here: https://www.mirrorimagek9.com/contactus Instagram: @thinklikeadogpodcast @Mirrorimagek9 @OzzieAlbiesFoundation
    7/3/2023
    50:49
  • All About Place Training
    In this episode hosts Andreia and Millie discuss the importance of place training for dogs and how it can help create a safe and secure environment for them. They define the "place" command and explain why it's an essential tool for dog owners, highlighting the benefits of teaching dogs to relax and feel secure in any environment. The hosts provide practical tips and advice for how to train dogs to respond to the "place" command, including step-by-step instructions and examples of different scenarios where the command can be used. They also address common challenges and questions related to place training, such as how to deal with dogs who resist the command or how to ensure that the designated space remains safe and secure. Whether you're a seasoned dog owner or a new pup parent, this episode is packed with valuable insights and actionable advice to help you create a safe haven for your furry friend. So, grab your headphones and join us for this informative and engaging discussion on place training for dogs. Don't forget to share your experiences with us on social media using the hashtag #ThinkLikeaDogPodcast Work with Millie here: https://www.mirrorimagek9.com/contactus Instagram: @thinklikeadogpodcast @Mirrorimagek9 @OzzieAlbiesFoundation
    6/26/2023
    47:20
  • All About Crate Training
    In this episode hosts Andreia and Millie discuss the importance of crate training for your furry friend. Drawing from their personal experiences, they share in detail how the lack of crate training can result in anxiety, resource guarding issues, and the inability to cope with stress.Through their conversation, they provide insights and tips on how to crate train your dog effectively, including how to choose the right size crate, how to introduce your dog to their crate, and how to make their crate a comfortable and safe space.Join Andreia and Millie as they explore the benefits of crate training and how it can help improve your dog's behavior and overall well-being. Whether you're a new puppy parent or struggling with an older dog who hasn't been crate trained, this episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to create a stronger bond with their furry best friend.Work with Millie here: https://www.mirrorimagek9.com/contactus Instagram: @thinklikeadogpodcast @Mirrorimagek9 @OzzieAlbiesFoundation
    6/12/2023
    54:03

About Think Like a Dog

Welcome to Think Like a Dog podcast hosted by Millie Braden and Andreia Albies. We discuss how to build the best relationship with your dog, dog psychology, and help guide you into the leader position so all your dog has to do is relax and follow. You will get input from a professional dog trainer and dog parents. From rescues to reactivity, we'll cover it all. Send us your questions at: [email protected]
