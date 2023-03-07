How to Ease Your Dog's Separation Anxiety
In this episode of the "Think Like a Dog" podcast, hosts Andreia and Millie are joined by trainer Easton Carver from Mirror Image K9. Together, they delve into the topic of separation anxiety in dogs and explore how pet owners can assist their beloved companions in overcoming this common challenge.Separation anxiety is a condition that dogs may experience when they become distressed or anxious upon separation from their owners or familiar surroundings. This can manifest in various ways, such as excessive barking, destructive behavior, or even physical symptoms like pacing or drooling.During the episode, Andreia, Millie, and Easton offer valuable insights and practical advice on how to help dogs cope with separation anxiety. Drawing from their expertise and professional experience, they discuss methods to create a supportive environment and address the root causes of this anxiety.Work with Millie here: https://www.mirrorimagek9.com/contactus Instagram: @thinklikeadogpodcast @Mirrorimagek9 @OzzieAlbiesFoundation