Searching Where Few Have Searched Before

After years spent studying and working in the United States, Alexander Wallace recently returned to his native New Zealand to launch a self-funded search for an enduringly profitable small business to buy. In this episode, Alexander reflects on his decision to leave a conventional job in someone else's company in order to become a searcher; the reasons he decided to launch a geographically-focused search in New Zealand, where few have searched before; the type of company he hopes to acquire, along with his strategy for doing so; his thoughts on a potential roll-up strategy; and more. Alexander is just beginning his search, which is a moment of both unbounded optimism and also a bit of apprehension about the unknowns that lie ahead. Listen to learn more about how he’s thinking through potential challenges and opportunities as he takes his first steps on the ETA journey!