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9 episodes
- Property managers are frustrated and we hear the complaints from both sides.On this episode of The Think About It Show, Johnny Nunn and James Anderson break down some of the biggest complaints they hear from property managers and residents when it comes to utility billing, submetering, repairs, and customer service.James hears directly from property managers dealing with communication problems, billing issues, and repairs that seem to take forever. Johnny sees another side of the problem in the field especially when his service team is dispatched by other utility billing companies.A work order may have been created weeks or even months earlier. By the time the technician arrives, the property may have several additional problems. But if those issues aren't included in the original work order, the technician may only be authorized to repair what was originally requested.The result?The technician leaves. The property still has problems. The manager has to submit another request and the waiting starts all over again.We talk about:Why some service calls take months to completeThe disconnect between billing companies, technicians, and property managersWhy incomplete work orders create repeat service callsProperty managers waiting days or weeks for responsesHow poor communication turns small problems into major frustrationsWhat utility billing and service companies should be doing differentlyAt the end of the day, communication and service matter just as much as the technology.🎙️ The Think About It ShowReal conversations about submetering, utility billing, water conservation, property management, and the problems nobody wants to talk about.#PropertyManagement #UtilityBilling #Submetering #Multifamily #WaterConservation #PropertyManagers #CustomerService #Podcast
- When investing in a submetering system, the lowest price isn't always the best value.Too often, companies sell the least expensive equipment simply to win the job. While that may save money upfront, it often leads to premature equipment failures, costly repairs, inaccurate meter readings, estimated bills, and frustrated residents.A failing submetering system creates a chain reaction—maintenance costs increase, billing accuracy suffers, customer complaints rise, and property managers are left dealing with problems that could have been avoided.At Integrity Meter Solutions, we believe in providing reliable, proven technology backed by proactive service. Our goal isn't just to install equipment—it's to deliver a long-term solution that protects your investment, ensures accurate billing, reduces maintenance headaches, and keeps your residents happy.Remember: The cheapest system often becomes the most expensive one to own.
- In this inspiring episode, Gabrielle from NEXT joins Johnny and James to share the incredible impact NEXT is making around the world.
The conversation explores the organization's mission, including its work to provide clean, reliable water by building wells for underserved villages across Africa. Gabrielle shares how these projects are transforming communities, improving health, and creating lasting opportunities for families who previously lacked access to safe drinking water.
It's a powerful discussion about leadership, service, and how businesses can make a meaningful difference far beyond their own industry.
Join us for an episode that reminds us that every drop of water and every act of generosity can change lives.
- Johnny and James are on location during the NAA Apartmentalize Conference, recording from one of the most iconic views on the Las Vegas Strip.
In this episode, they discuss the latest developments at MuniBilling, share insights from the conference, explore what's new in the utility billing and submetering industry, and talk about where the company is headed next.
From industry trends to behind-the-scenes conversations, this episode gives property management professionals and multifamily leaders an inside look at what's happening in the world of utility billing.
Don't miss this special Vegas edition of the podcast!
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About Think About it Show (Tai Show)
The Think About It Show brings you dynamic conversations at the crossroads of technology, business, AI, Utility Billing and submetering. Hosts Johnny (Integrity Meter Solutions) and James (Meter Link Solutions) explore AI, innovation, and entrepreneurship with industry leaders and creative thinkers. Tune in for fresh insights, inspiring stories, and actionable ideas—perfect for business pros, tech fans, and water conservationist.Podcast website
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