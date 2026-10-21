Property managers are frustrated and we hear the complaints from both sides.On this episode of The Think About It Show, Johnny Nunn and James Anderson break down some of the biggest complaints they hear from property managers and residents when it comes to utility billing, submetering, repairs, and customer service.James hears directly from property managers dealing with communication problems, billing issues, and repairs that seem to take forever. Johnny sees another side of the problem in the field especially when his service team is dispatched by other utility billing companies.A work order may have been created weeks or even months earlier. By the time the technician arrives, the property may have several additional problems. But if those issues aren't included in the original work order, the technician may only be authorized to repair what was originally requested.The result?The technician leaves. The property still has problems. The manager has to submit another request and the waiting starts all over again.We talk about:Why some service calls take months to completeThe disconnect between billing companies, technicians, and property managersWhy incomplete work orders create repeat service callsProperty managers waiting days or weeks for responsesHow poor communication turns small problems into major frustrationsWhat utility billing and service companies should be doing differentlyAt the end of the day, communication and service matter just as much as the technology.🎙️ The Think About It ShowReal conversations about submetering, utility billing, water conservation, property management, and the problems nobody wants to talk about.#PropertyManagement #UtilityBilling #Submetering #Multifamily #WaterConservation #PropertyManagers #CustomerService #Podcast