Comedian Kimberly Congdon and Comedian Sara Weinshenk come together every Monday to bring you the comedy you need to jumpstart your week. More
Bad Accents W/ Comedian Josh Wolf
This week Kim and Sara sit down with Comedian Josh Wolf to talk everything from accents to waxing and pranks.Shop this bitch merch!!https://thisbitch.bigcartel.comFollow Josh Wolfhttps://www.instagram.com/joshwolfcomedy/?hl=enhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2gbI721e3ZYWfdQ1MRvoQFollow Kimberly Congdon on Instagram for show dates.https://www.instagram.com/kimcongdon/https://www.patreon.com/kimcongdonFollow Sara Weinshenk on Instagram for show dateshttps://www.instagram.com/princessshenk/https://www.patreon.com/saraweinshenkEdit by Xavier Campos @ImXavierCampos https://www.instagram.com/imxaviercampos/?hl=enFollow SHENK on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/sweinshenk/videoshttps://[email protected]_ Discount Code: TB15Studio @mastermyndmediahttps://www.instagram.com/mastermyndm...https://www.mastermyndmedia.com/
5/8/2023
1:06:08
Ma, Mama + Mommy W/ Comedian Corinne Fisher
Sara and Kim sit down w/ Comedian Corinne Fisher to talk everything from boogers to Mcdonald's.Follow Corrine FisherCheck out her podcast Guys We F*cked Check out his other podcast With Out A Country
5/1/2023
1:05:05
The Aroma Of Tacoma
Comedians Sara Weinshenk and Kimberly Congdon sit down to talk everything from setting a world record to fro-yo.
4/24/2023
1:01:20
Doggy Issues W/Josh Potter
Comedians Sara Weinshenk and Kimberly Congdon sit down with Comedian Josh Potter to talk cheeseboards, Kim's connection with birds, Sara's secret Netflix, and uncover the truth about chow chow's. Follow Josh Potter @josh_potter on Instagram @j_potter on TwitterCheck Out Josh's podcast Roach MotelTwitch.tv/josh_potter
4/17/2023
58:10
Mommy's Moon
Comedians Kim Congdon and Sara Weinshenk sit down and talk about everything from 48 laws of power to using a puppy to catch men.