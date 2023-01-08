They Walk Among America - US True Crime

Illicit

On this episode of They Walk Among America… Teachers hold a significant role in the lives of young children, second only to parents in terms of influence. Within the school environment, they are entrusted with the care and education of children, nurturing their growth and safeguarding their well-being. Consequently, parents place a considerable amount of trust in their children's teachers, relying on them to act in the best interests of their students. However, in 1998, a shocking violation of that trust unfolded in a school in Seattle, sending shockwaves worldwide. The case served as a stark reminder of the double standards that exist within society when it comes to female sexual predators…*** LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED *** ‘They Walk Among America’ is a Law & Crime podcast network production.This episode was hosted by Nina Innsted.Researched and written by Emily G. Thompson.Editing and scoring by Kory Hilpmann. Script editing, additional writing and production direction by Rosanna and Benjamin Fitton.MUSIC: Things Gone Wrong by MomentsDance of the Dying Swan by Enoch YangWinds of Change by Four TreesStill by Alsever LakeCreeper by HillDeparture by Alice in WinterDark Cloud by Ian KeloskyNuclear Conception by Alice in WinterThey All Belong by MomentsWickedly by FallsMoon Shadow by The Europa Protoharmonic Symphony OrchestraBirdhouse by EVOERunner by FallsGlorious by LNDOForever and a Day by ltebloomrFight or Flight by YerselfShadow Passage by Cody MartinA Mind of Her Own by TaiymRomantic Conversation by VOLKClosure by Dakota MackAdditional musical compositions by Kory Hilpmann.For more information, visit https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/ or https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.