They Walk Among America - US True Crime

The award-winning team that created ‘They Walk Among Us’, featuring true crime cases from the UK, now bring their unique and bone-chilling podcast across the po...
Illicit
On this episode of They Walk Among America… Teachers hold a significant role in the lives of young children, second only to parents in terms of influence. Within the school environment, they are entrusted with the care and education of children, nurturing their growth and safeguarding their well-being. Consequently, parents place a considerable amount of trust in their children's teachers, relying on them to act in the best interests of their students. However, in 1998, a shocking violation of that trust unfolded in a school in Seattle, sending shockwaves worldwide. The case served as a stark reminder of the double standards that exist within society when it comes to female sexual predators…*** LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED *** ‘They Walk Among America’ is a Law & Crime podcast network production.This episode was hosted by Nina Innsted.Researched and written by Emily G. Thompson.Editing and scoring by Kory Hilpmann. Script editing, additional writing and production direction by Rosanna and Benjamin Fitton.MUSIC: Things Gone Wrong by MomentsDance of the Dying Swan by Enoch YangWinds of Change by Four TreesStill by Alsever LakeCreeper by HillDeparture by Alice in WinterDark Cloud by Ian KeloskyNuclear Conception by Alice in WinterThey All Belong by MomentsWickedly by FallsMoon Shadow by The Europa Protoharmonic Symphony OrchestraBirdhouse by EVOERunner by FallsGlorious by LNDOForever and a Day by ltebloomrFight or Flight by YerselfShadow Passage by Cody MartinA Mind of Her Own by TaiymRomantic Conversation by VOLKClosure by Dakota MackAdditional musical compositions by Kory Hilpmann.For more information, visit https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/ or https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/3/2023
1:00:54
8/1/2023
29:54
Faith
On this episode of They Walk Among America… Many factors can be listed as motives in murder cases, such as greed, love, or revenge. But, when it comes to family annihilators, there is no way to make a jury understand why someone would commit such a horrendous act. When the person accused of wiping out generations of the same family happens to be a pillar of the community, a person in a position of trust and power, any sense of security is lost - but faith is not… *** LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED *** ‘They Walk Among America’ is a Law & Crime podcast network production.This episode was hosted by Nina Innsted.Researched and written by Eileen Macfarlane.Editing and scoring by Kory Hilpmann. Script editing, additional writing and production direction by Rosanna and Benjamin Fitton.MUSIC: Things Gone Wrong by MomentsI Dream In Three by JCarAs Dusk Descends by Wicked CinemaGlorious by LNDONo Name Streets by ReveilleThe Matter At Hand by Salon DijonStorm Before The Calm by LNDOCompassion by ShimmerOnly In Winter by ShimmerShadows by Markus HuberStolen Moments by Salon DijonDead Ends by Wicked CinemaRunner by FallsTitan by Ghost BeatzRecognize by Grant BorlandShadow Passage by Cody MartinFor more information, visit https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/ or https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/27/2023
56:43
Infidelity
On this episode of They Walk Among America… In the quiet middle-class neighbourhood of Queens Village, New York City, Harriet Mulhauser was just getting ready for the day ahead. It was March 20th, 1927, and Harriet’s morning was disturbed by a sharp knock on her front door. Opening it, she was greeted by a distressing sight – a look of terror etched across the face of her nine-year-old neighbour, Lorraine Snyder. Lorraine told Harriet that something had happened to her mother, and she needed immediate assistance…*** LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED *** ‘They Walk Among America’ is a Law & Crime podcast network production.This episode was hosted by Nina Innsted.Researched and written by Emily G. Thompson.Editing and scoring by Kory Hilpmann. Script editing, additional writing and production direction by Rosanna and Benjamin Fitton.MUSIC: Things Gone Wrong by MomentsInto The Storm by MomentsWitches Brew by Alternate EndingsMaleficent by Bryant LowryAurora by FeatherlandSomething Bad is About to Happen by Rhythm ScottAlmost Awake by Joshua SpachtChanging by Outside The SkyHalf Memory by GlasseyesThe Search by CJ-0Shadow Passage by Cody MartinFight or Flight by YerselfFor more information, visit https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/ or https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/20/2023
47:16
Pinky Promise - PART 2
On this episode of They Walk Among America… After all of the evidence in Gannon Stauch’s disappearance pointed towards the person entrusted to look after him, the endangered child case quickly became a homicide investigation. Letecia Stauch was arrested in March 2020, and just over two weeks later, Gannon’s remains were found in a suitcase beneath a bridge in Florida, over 1,300 miles from his home in Colorado Springs. It was evident that 11-year-old Gannon had suffered horrific violence before his death, but his stepmother continued to try and avoid responsibility throughout the investigation and even after her arrest. After waiting three long years for justice, Gannon’s family were forced to sit through 20 days of grueling testimony and blatant lies about his final moments… (Part 2 of 2)*** LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED *** ‘They Walk Among America’ is a Law & Crime podcast network production.This episode was hosted by Nina Innsted.Researched and written by Eileen Macfarlane.Editing and scoring by Kory Hilpmann. Script editing, additional writing and production direction by Rosanna and Benjamin Fitton.MUSIC: Things Gone Wrong by MomentsHidden by Outside The SkyInto by HillRevenant by Clark WalkerEndgame by Alice in WinterRoulette by Alternate EndingsEvil Within by Dresden The FlamingoBlackstone by Lincoln DavisAl Athir by Cast of CharactersDistant Water by Chelsea McGoughWinds of Change by Four TreesCall to Battle by Louis LionShadow Passage by Cody MartinTowards You by AcreageFor more information, visit https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/ or https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
