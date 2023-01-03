Join our expert clinical therapists as they interview psychologists, researchers, and practicing clinical therapists. Learn about the tools therapists use to he... More
Available Episodes
5 of 64
5 Strategies To Ease the Pain of Grief with Huda Sajjad
Don't miss out on free gifts from Therapy Talks! 👇 Watch Along on YouTubeThis week on Therapy Talks, Huda Sajjad joins us to chat about grief counseling, strategies to help cope with difficult emotions, and how to create a safe and supportive space for clients. Listen in on the discussion around how to make sure clients feel heard and understood, how to help them find meaning and purpose, and how to work with different backgrounds and cultures in counseling sessions. Hailey and Huda also explore Eastern concepts of healing, the importance of validation and empathy, and strategies to help regulate emotions. Huda Sajjad has a Master’s Degree in Counselling Psychology from Simon Fraser University in BC, Canada, a Master’s Degree of Science in Psychology from Montfort College in India. Her practice is grounded in an approach that is holistic and collaborative. She likes to provide clients with the necessary research-based tools to help them achieve their goals and finds that this gives clients something to take home and practice in their daily lives. Find Out More About Huda:Website: https://counselmevancouver.comLearn More About Switch Research:Website: https://switchresearch.org/Instagram: @switchresearch✨ BONUS FREE GIFT ✨ Free lifetime access to the 91-Day Self-Love Guided Journaling Program & Digital Self-Love Journal. With over 20 hours of therapist-guided journaling! Click here to claim! Disclaimer: Therapy Talks does NOT provide medical services or professional counseling, and it is NOT a substitute for professional medical care.
5/9/2023
41:03
How To Heal Shame and Guilt: A Psychological Understanding with Ken Benau
Watch Along on YouTubeJoin us this week with psychologist Ken Benau to learn more about shame and pride, and how they affect our relationships and our mental health. Get ready to explore the origin of shame, how it influences our relationships and how we can move from feeling ashamed towards feeling proud. Ken helps us understand how to differentiate between shame as a traumatic state and shame as an emotion and how to use body-based approaches to help us process trauma and shame. He provides insight on the transformational process from shame to pride, and share tips on how to work with clients to move from maladaptive to adaptive pride. Tune in to gain invaluable insight on an important, yet often misunderstood, topic.Dr. Ken Benau is a California licensed clinical psychologist with expertise in working with children and adults with learning and developmental differences and a special interest in shame and pride-informed psychotherapy with survivors of relational trauma. Find Out More About Ken:Shame, Pride, and Relational Trauma (the book)Learn More About Switch Research:Website: https://switchresearch.org/Instagram: @switchresearchDisclaimer: Therapy Talks does NOT provide medical services or professional counseling, and it is NOT a substitute for professional medical care.
4/18/2023
58:48
7 Strategies for a Successful Private Practice with Meagan Hamilton
Watch Along On YouTubeThis week’s episode of Therapy Talks features Meagan Hamilton, who gives us a behind the scenes look into owning a private practice, and how she helps therapists navigate the stress and overwhelm of starting in a new profession. Meagan shares her experience of starting as new therapist feeling lonely, overwhelmed and confused. Hailey and Megan also discuss navigating client confidentiality and protecting client information, as well as how to use social media in an ethical way. Meagan also offers her top tips for running a successful private practice and how to pick one method of advertising to focus on and do well. Tune in to hear Meagan’s inspiring story and valuable advice on how to manage a successful private practice. This episode is packed with actionable tips and advice not just for therapists, but anyone starting off in a new profession. So don’t miss out!Meagan is a therapist and business owner who has been helping other therapists with their private practices since 2014. Meagan has created a therapy collective in a commercial space, which allowed her colleagues to have their own businesses under the umbrella of her company. She has grown to 17 team members in 3 locations across 2 cities, providing a great example of how to successfully manage a group practice.Find Out More About Meagan:Website: https://meaganhamilton.com/Instagram: @thrivewellbcLearn More About Switch Research:Website: https://switchresearch.org/Instagram: @switchresearchDisclaimer: Therapy Talks does NOT provide medical services or professional counseling, and it is NOT a substitute for professional medical care.
4/11/2023
40:03
Exploring Therapy, Self-Care and Emotional Literacy Through Guided Journaling with Bethany MacGillivray
This week, we have the pleasure of having Bethany MacGillivray join us on the podcast! We discuss the Switch Guided Journaling Masterclass, how journaling can be directive and provide tangible strategies, the importance of self-love and self-care, and setting intentions over resolutions. Bethany also discusses her approach to therapy, the importance of having a support system in place for clinicians, virtual and in-person collectives, art therapy, somatic therapy, and having ethical boundaries as a therapist. Tune in to learn tangible strategies, explore different formats and facilitators, and understand the importance of emotional literacy. It will be an exciting and informative session, so don’t miss out!Bethany is an experienced therapist who provides a holistic approach through interweaving talk therapy, art therapy, and somatic mindfulness-based practices to help people reconnect their mind-body connection. She also believes in creating a calm, warm, and empathetic space to support individuals on their journey to deeper healing and a life with meaning and purpose. Find Out More About Bethany:Website: https://www.soulflowtherapy.com/Instagram: @soulflowtherapyLearn More About Switch Research:Website: https://switchresearch.org/Instagram: @switchresearchDisclaimer: Therapy Talks does NOT provide medical services or professional counseling, and it is NOT a substitute for professional medical care.
3/28/2023
41:44
Overcoming Addiction and Re-Building Trust, An Expert Guide To Overcome The Shame Cycle with Barb Gladue
Watch Along on YouTubeThis week on Therapy Talks, therapist Barb Gladue joins Hailey Kanigan to share her insights into sex addiction, relationship issues, and the challenges faced by parents in dealing with their children's online behavior. Listeners can expect to learn about the biological roots of sex addiction, the importance of rebuilding trust in relationships, and how psychoeducation and addiction training can help people overcome many forms of addiction. Barb's expertise and insights make this podcast a must-listen for anyone interested in understanding the psychological issues that affect individuals, couples, and families. Stay tuned until the end to hear about Barb's experience as a therapist and the courageous people she has worked with over the years.Barb Gladue brings over 20 years of experience to her practice and has her Masters Degree in Counseling. She is also a certified Sex Addiction Therapist. However, has had a lot of experience in the areas of Domestic Violence, and Relationship issues.Find Out More About Barb:Website: https://www.bproactivecounselling.ca/ Learn More About Switch Research:Website: https://switchresearch.org/Instagram: @switchresearchDisclaimer: Therapy Talks does NOT provide medical services or professional counseling, and it is NOT a substitute for professional medical care.
Join our expert clinical therapists as they interview psychologists, researchers, and practicing clinical therapists. Learn about the tools therapists use to help their patients with Anxiety, Trauma, Postpartum Depression - and so much more. Watch along on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChXdGAlEq_zt55Eev7sv5lQ/videos Disclaimer: Therapy Talks does NOT provide medical services or professional counseling, and it is NOT a substitute for professional medical care. The content found in this podcast is for informational purposes only.