Watch Along On YouTubeThis week’s episode of Therapy Talks features Meagan Hamilton, who gives us a behind the scenes look into owning a private practice, and how she helps therapists navigate the stress and overwhelm of starting in a new profession. Meagan shares her experience of starting as new therapist feeling lonely, overwhelmed and confused. Hailey and Megan also discuss navigating client confidentiality and protecting client information, as well as how to use social media in an ethical way. Meagan also offers her top tips for running a successful private practice and how to pick one method of advertising to focus on and do well. Tune in to hear Meagan’s inspiring story and valuable advice on how to manage a successful private practice. This episode is packed with actionable tips and advice not just for therapists, but anyone starting off in a new profession. So don’t miss out!Meagan is a therapist and business owner who has been helping other therapists with their private practices since 2014. Meagan has created a therapy collective in a commercial space, which allowed her colleagues to have their own businesses under the umbrella of her company. She has grown to 17 team members in 3 locations across 2 cities, providing a great example of how to successfully manage a group practice.Find Out More About Meagan:Website: https://meaganhamilton.com/Instagram: @thrivewellbcLearn More About Switch Research:Website: https://switchresearch.org/Instagram: @switchresearchDisclaimer: Therapy Talks does NOT provide medical services or professional counseling, and it is NOT a substitute for professional medical care.