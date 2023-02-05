826: A Shoplifter's Craving for Felonious Savings | Feedback Friday

You've come to the conclusion that shoplifting is more than just a savvy life hack for fabulous savings — it also fills you with a rush that makes you feel truly alive. But are the thrill and the thrift of thievery worth their risks when (not if) you inevitably get caught? What can you do when produce pilfering has become an irresistible compulsion? We'll look into this and more here on Feedback Friday! And in case you didn't already know it, Jordan Harbinger (@JordanHarbinger) and Gabriel Mizrahi (@GabeMizrahi) banter and take your comments and questions for Feedback Friday right here every week! On This Week's Feedback Friday, We Discuss: Are the thrill and the thrift of grocery thievery worth their risks when (not if) you inevitably get caught? And how can you stop when shoplifting has become an irresistible compulsion? [Thanks to clinical psychologist and addiction specialist Dr. Rubin Khoddam for helping us with this one!] Is overemployment — simultaneously holding down more than one full-time job — somehow unethical even if you complete the work required and still have time for your family? After an expensive divorce from a financially clueless ex, you wonder if the equally clueless but exponentially more kind, wonderful, and emotionally supportive handyman you're with now deserves a chance — even though it'll once again put a strain on the resources you've worked so hard to stabilize? When you're already planning on shifting out of your current industry, is it worth trying to make the dynamic with your obnoxious direct manager more tolerable? Or should you just work on shifting out of your industry sooner than anticipated? Why are we so harsh on the Chinese Communist Party when America and capitalism have problems worth investigating, too?