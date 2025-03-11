Each week, Zak gives his audience an all-access pass to the biggest names in music and entertainment. These are not your typicle PR-polished interviews – they'r...

Rob McNelley is a first call Nashville session musician who has recorded for Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson , Lady A, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and many others. He also spent a decade on the road playing guitar for Bob Seger.

About The Zak Kuhn Show

Each week, Zak gives his audience an all-access pass to the biggest names in music and entertainment. These are not your typicle PR-polished interviews – they're candid discussions about the challenges, triumphs, and pivotal moments that shape careers. Whether you're a fan curious about the inner workings, an aspiring musician or an industry professional, you'll find actionable advice and inspiring stories in every episode.