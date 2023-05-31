THE ZADDY ZONE is a health and wellness podcast with a sense of humor. Hosted by Luke Cook, we deal with all manners of subjects: Sex, Diet, Psychology, Creativ...
Papi Kokic x Return of, The Only Fans Man
The Tongue of tiktok, Justin "Papi" Kokic, is back and it is so lovely to have him. We talk about collaborating - no not like that - what it's been like navigating his OF career since we last chatted, a bit about his relationship, and of course - your favorite - SEX.
Justin Kokic aka Papi, is The Tongue of Tiktok. He grew up in Australia and currently resides in London where he works in the Adult Entertainment industry and is a successful Only Fan'er.
6/28/2023
1:01:46
Ben Rein Ph.D x Psychedelics & Social Interaction
Ben Rein, PhD is a postdoctoral researcher in Dr. Robert Malenka's lab at Stanford University and a science communicator with over 925,000 followers on social media. In his current research, Ben is exploring the neural basis of empathy and how drugs such as MDMA act in the brain to enhance social connection. His PhD thesis, which received the Dean's Award for Outstanding Dissertation Research, studied autism spectrum disorder and identified key systems in the brain that regulate social behavior. Ben has authored 17 peer-reviewed scientific papers and received research honors from the NIH, the Society for Neuroscience, and Sigma Xi. To view and download all research papers, please visit www.benrein.com/publications.Outside of the lab, Ben creates educational science videos for an audience of more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram and BiliBili. In his videos, he summarizes recent research papers, teaches neuroscience basics, and debunks "viral" videos containing scientific misinformation. He has been profiled by Popular Mechanics, appeared on Entertainment Tonight, and been invited to present at national and international conferences. His science communication has been recognized with awards from AAAS, the Mind Science Foundation, Stanford University, and Vlogbrothers. Ben also leads the Aspiring Scientists Coalition, a virtual organization providing free guidance for students in over 75 countries.
6/21/2023
1:06:47
Neka Pasquale x Eastern & Urban Remedies
Neka Pasquale L.Ac M.S. is a California state-licensed Acupuncturist, herbalist, author and founder of Urban Remedy a company specializing in certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, vegan offerings. In her practice she combines acupuncture and Chinese medicine with cutting-edge nutrition and lifestyle modification, to heal, balance and create optimal health. Neka has studied with specialty experts in the fields of nutrition, metabolic syndrome, Hep C, gynecological disorders including infertility, NAET Allergy Elimination, addiction, pain management, digestive disorders, and HIV/AIDS treatment.
6/14/2023
55:07
Dani Barker x Follow Her
Dani Barker is a dynamic writer and performer whose talents are displayed in her recent feature film Follow Her, starring alongside Luke Cook, directed by Emmy award winner Sylvia Caminer and shot by Academy award nominee Luke Geissbuhler. Follow Her had its world premiere at Fantasporto in 2022 sweeping the top awards and earning Dani Best Actress along with Best Film and Audience Award. In addition, Dani has been the visionary behind other projects that she helmed, scripted and starred in, including Starvival, the Unprofessionals with TBS, which she produced and played the lead; and Squirm, produced for Canada's OUTtv.
6/7/2023
57:34
Angelo Keely x Lose Weight & Thrive
What is an amino acid? What are essential amino acids and what are branch chain amino acids? What role do amino acids play in your digestion and particularly your digestion of protein? Turns out aminos are vital for life and robust health. So this week I’m talking to Angelo Keeley, the CEO and co-founder of Kion, maybe the best supplement company in the world. Angelo is a good man, that’s why I enjoyed talking to him the most.
We also talk weight loss tips, how to balance life as a working parent and how to set goals and achieve them (I’ve already started implementing these).
3:10
Why and how amino acids actually work.
Protein synthesis.
9:00
The makeup and values of the proteins in relation to amino acids.
A study on amino acid delivery and how it effects synthesis.
11:40
Why protein synthesis is important.
Why amino acids are crucial to organ health as well.
Diet induced thermogenesis.
Basal Metabolic Rate.
19:00
Proteins vs Amino Acids.
Consumption, converting, and rates.
Protein breakdown decline.
24:00
Zaddy’s Layman’s Terms - Amino Acids.
For the VEGANS.
Veg or vegan protein for aminos.
Caloric efficiency.
27:00
Angelo’s weight loss journey.
Skinny fat dilemma and how to combat.
32:15
Common calorie deficit mistakes and re-thinking it.
Plant protein heavy in metals.
Whey vs Whey Isolate.
Collagen.
Consumption concepts for a healthier diet.
Satiation.
42:20
Mood observations around diet.
Neurotransmitter- amino acids - protein - mood.
Angelo’s latest sleep supplement.
Tryptophan.
Gabba.
49:20
Balancing a life as a CEO and father.
Create Your Life course.
Mind-mapping. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
