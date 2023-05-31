Ben Rein Ph.D x Psychedelics & Social Interaction

Ben Rein, PhD is a postdoctoral researcher in Dr. Robert Malenka's lab at Stanford University and a science communicator with over 925,000 followers on social media. In his current research, Ben is exploring the neural basis of empathy and how drugs such as MDMA act in the brain to enhance social connection. His PhD thesis, which received the Dean's Award for Outstanding Dissertation Research, studied autism spectrum disorder and identified key systems in the brain that regulate social behavior. Ben has authored 17 peer-reviewed scientific papers and received research honors from the NIH, the Society for Neuroscience, and Sigma Xi. To view and download all research papers, please visit www.benrein.com/publications.​Outside of the lab, Ben creates educational science videos for an audience of more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram and BiliBili. In his videos, he summarizes recent research papers, teaches neuroscience basics, and debunks "viral" videos containing scientific misinformation. He has been profiled by Popular Mechanics, appeared on Entertainment Tonight, and been invited to present at national and international conferences. His science communication has been recognized with awards from AAAS, the Mind Science Foundation, Stanford University, and Vlogbrothers. Ben also leads the Aspiring Scientists Coalition, a virtual organization providing free guidance for students in over 75 countries.