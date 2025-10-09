The Role of Work in Healing, Hope, and Growth with Becky Shaffer
Hosts Darrel Harvey and Brandon Swoboda are joined by Becky Shaffer, founder and executive director of Saving Grace NWA, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young women who, like her, have faced unimaginable hardships.In this heartfelt conversation, Becky shares her deeply personal story of growing up in the foster care system, navigating a difficult childhood marked by abuse, and ultimately finding healing through forgiveness and faith. Drawing from her own experiences, Becky reveals how her journey shaped the vision behind Saving Grace. Through safe relationships, coaching, and hands-on opportunities on a beautiful farm, Saving Grace offers its participants a path toward generational transformation and renewed hope.Throughout the episode, Becky expands on how nature and simple rhythms, like time with animals or swinging beneath an old oak tree, play a role in healing. She discusses the dignity and purpose found in meaningful work, the importance of instilling grit and curiosity, and the need for both self-care and soul care for those on the front lines of ministry. Becky also reflects on her evolution as a leader, highlighting the value of humility, a teachable heart, and relying on a team whose strengths complement her own.Whether you're seeking encouragement for your faith journey, inspiration to lead with compassion, or insight into the transformative work happening at Saving Grace, this conversation offers wisdom and hope. Stick around as we dive deep into stories of redemption, the power of mentorship, and what it truly means to trust God with the outcomes of our work!Show Notes00:00 Introduction05:49 Becky’s Forgiveness Journey07:18 How Nature Heals Through Positive Experiences12:37 Faith’s Growth and Challenges14:46 Balancing Self-Care and Soul Care16:33 The Unseen Strength of Homeless Women21:32 From Naive Leader to Learner24:16 Lifesaving Mentorship Bonds26:31 Closing ThoughtsLinksBrandon SwobodaDarrel HarveyWorkmattersBecky ShafferSaving Grace, Inc.