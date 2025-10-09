The Sacredness of Secular Work with Jordan Raynor

In this episode, host Brandon Swoboda sits down with Jordan Raynor, a bestselling author, speaker, and major voice in the faith and work movement. Jordan has inspired millions of Christians worldwide with books like The Sacredness of Secular Work, Redeeming Your Time, and The Creator in You, challenging believers to see their daily labor as integral to God’s greater story.During their conversation, Jordan unpacks his own journey from successful tech entrepreneur and CEO to full-time writer and advocate for integrating faith with work. He recounts the pivotal moment when a mentor pushed him to rethink the division between secular and sacred, urging him to see entrepreneurship and business as a vital ministry. Together, Brandon and Jordan reflect on how scripture lays the foundation for embracing all kinds of work as sacred, not just traditional ministry roles.Jordan shares practical stories from leading a tech company, wrestling with ethical versus redemptive business decisions, and becoming a parent who is intentional about discussing faith and work at home. If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like to turn your Monday-to-Friday grind into a God-honoring calling, or how you can model this mindset for your family, this episode offers encouragement and actionable insights. Get ready to challenge the idea of secular work, ignite a renewed sense of purpose in your career, and hear why showing up and being present in your workplace might be the most spiritual act of all!Show Notes00:00 Introduction04:17 The Divine Purpose of Creation07:57 Transforming Contractors to Employees11:49 Choosing a Unique Path17:26 Promoting Positivity About Work23:37 Christian Approach to Goal Setting26:02 Jesus: The Carpenter’s Purpose27:23 Closing ThoughtsLinksBrandon SwobodaWorkmattersJordan Raynor