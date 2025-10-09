Powered by RND
  • Love, Trust, Obedience: Sheeba Philip’s Approach to Faith-Driven Leadership
    In this episode of The Workmatters Podcast we talk with Sheeba Philip, a dynamic leader whose passion for purpose-driven work is both inspiring and practical. Joined by hosts Brandon Swoboda and Darrel Harvey, the discussion delves deep into what it means to build organizations and lives centered around authenticity and impact.Sheeba shares her journey, highlighting pivotal moments that shaped her philosophy on leadership and purpose. Drawing from personal experience, she offers valuable insights on how aligning business strategies with core values not only drives growth but also fosters long-term loyalty among both employees and customers. The conversation underscores that purpose is more than a buzzword; it’s a powerful catalyst for innovation and resilience in today’s ever-changing landscape.Brandon, Darrel, and Sheeba explore the challenges organizations face when striving for authentic engagement and how transparent communication can bridge the gap between lofty mission statements and everyday operations. What stands out most in this episode is the emphasis on integrating purpose into every aspect of work. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned executive, Sheeba’s insights resonate, reminding us of the importance of staying true to our values even when the path isn’t always clear!
    34:00
  • The Sacredness of Secular Work with Jordan Raynor
    In this episode, host Brandon Swoboda sits down with Jordan Raynor, a bestselling author, speaker, and major voice in the faith and work movement. Jordan has inspired millions of Christians worldwide with books like The Sacredness of Secular Work, Redeeming Your Time, and The Creator in You, challenging believers to see their daily labor as integral to God’s greater story.During their conversation, Jordan unpacks his own journey from successful tech entrepreneur and CEO to full-time writer and advocate for integrating faith with work. He recounts the pivotal moment when a mentor pushed him to rethink the division between secular and sacred, urging him to see entrepreneurship and business as a vital ministry. Together, Brandon and Jordan reflect on how scripture lays the foundation for embracing all kinds of work as sacred, not just traditional ministry roles.Jordan shares practical stories from leading a tech company, wrestling with ethical versus redemptive business decisions, and becoming a parent who is intentional about discussing faith and work at home. If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like to turn your Monday-to-Friday grind into a God-honoring calling, or how you can model this mindset for your family, this episode offers encouragement and actionable insights. Get ready to challenge the idea of secular work, ignite a renewed sense of purpose in your career, and hear why showing up and being present in your workplace might be the most spiritual act of all!Show Notes00:00 Introduction04:17 The Divine Purpose of Creation07:57 Transforming Contractors to Employees11:49 Choosing a Unique Path17:26 Promoting Positivity About Work23:37 Christian Approach to Goal Setting26:02 Jesus: The Carpenter’s Purpose27:23 Closing ThoughtsLinksBrandon SwobodaWorkmattersJordan Raynor
    27:48
  • The Role of Work in Healing, Hope, and Growth with Becky Shaffer
    Hosts Darrel Harvey and Brandon Swoboda are joined by Becky Shaffer, founder and executive director of Saving Grace NWA, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young women who, like her, have faced unimaginable hardships.In this heartfelt conversation, Becky shares her deeply personal story of growing up in the foster care system, navigating a difficult childhood marked by abuse, and ultimately finding healing through forgiveness and faith. Drawing from her own experiences, Becky reveals how her journey shaped the vision behind Saving Grace. Through safe relationships, coaching, and hands-on opportunities on a beautiful farm, Saving Grace offers its participants a path toward generational transformation and renewed hope.Throughout the episode, Becky expands on how nature and simple rhythms, like time with animals or swinging beneath an old oak tree, play a role in healing. She discusses the dignity and purpose found in meaningful work, the importance of instilling grit and curiosity, and the need for both self-care and soul care for those on the front lines of ministry. Becky also reflects on her evolution as a leader, highlighting the value of humility, a teachable heart, and relying on a team whose strengths complement her own.Whether you're seeking encouragement for your faith journey, inspiration to lead with compassion, or insight into the transformative work happening at Saving Grace, this conversation offers wisdom and hope. Stick around as we dive deep into stories of redemption, the power of mentorship, and what it truly means to trust God with the outcomes of our work!Show Notes00:00 Introduction05:49 Becky’s Forgiveness Journey07:18 How Nature Heals Through Positive Experiences12:37 Faith’s Growth and Challenges14:46 Balancing Self-Care and Soul Care16:33 The Unseen Strength of Homeless Women21:32 From Naive Leader to Learner24:16 Lifesaving Mentorship Bonds26:31 Closing ThoughtsLinksBrandon SwobodaDarrel HarveyWorkmattersBecky ShafferSaving Grace, Inc.
    27:01
  • Moving from Ethical Business to Redemptive Business with Henry Ho
    Welcome to another episode of The Workmatters Podcast! Today, hosts Brandon Swoboda and Darrel Harvey are joined by a truly inspiring guest: Henry Ho, the co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Storesight, which combines field-scale and artificial intelligence to deliver always-on visibility, real-time insights, and fast retail action for top consumer brands. Known for his innovative spirit, deep faith, and yes, his signature thumbs-up in every photo, Henry brings a wealth of wisdom from decades spent bridging business, purpose, and people across the globe.In this conversation, Henry unpacks the idea of "redemptive entrepreneurship": doing business with God’s heart by building redemptive elements into your company from the very start. Drawing on his experiences in the corporate world, international ventures in Hong Kong and India, and even some humbling failures along the way, Henry offers real-world insight into what separates exploitive, ethical, and truly redemptive business practices.You’ll hear stories of sacrifice, resilience, and the importance of finding what’s broken in the world—and daring to be a part of its redemption. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or "just a business person” finding your place at the intersection of faith and work, Henry’s practical advice and contagious enthusiasm will give you both courage and a fresh perspective.So grab your coffee and get ready for a conversation that dives deep into the why and how of integrating faith, sacrifice, and innovation at work.Show Notes00:00 Introduction04:01 Ethical Leadership and Sacrifice Principles11:10 Starting Redemptive Businesses in India14:48 Unexpected Outreach During Factory Closure18:38 Turning Failure Into Growth and Success20:58 AI-Enhanced Retail Insight Platform25:15 Affordable Loan Access Program29:16 Closing ThoughtsLinksBrandon SwobodaDarrel HarveyWorkmattersHenry HoStoresight
    29:42
  • Spiritual Formation and Kingdom Renewal in the Modern Workplace with Dr. Tammy Dunahoo
    SummaryWelcome to this week's episode of The Workmatters Podcast! Today, we’re thrilled to be joined by Dr. Tammy Dunahoo, Executive Dean at Portland Seminary of George Fox University, whose decades of leadership experience as a pastor and educator offer deep insight into the intersection of faith and work. Hosts Brandon Swoboda and Darrel Harvey sit down with Tammy to explore how our everyday work, whether in a corporate boardroom, behind a coffee counter, or landscaping in the heat, is profoundly sacred and an essential piece of God’s renewal in the world.Tammy shares how her passion for spiritual formation shapes her vision for both church leaders and everyday professionals, breaking down the false divide between sacred and secular work. She discusses why growing as a person of faith in your workplace is not just possible, but crucial for living out the Gospel’s “fullness." Additionally, Tammy dives into thought-provoking topics like co-vocational ministry, leadership as salt and light, and the powerful impact we can make on organizations and cultures.Whether you’re leading a team, fixing broken systems, or simply showing up to do your job each day, this conversation is all about seeing the sacredness in your work and the opportunity to participate in God’s ongoing story of renewal. Tune in for an inspiring, practical episode that will help you rediscover the purpose woven into your work, wherever you find yourself Monday morning!Show Notes00:00 Introduction06:02 Reevaluating Church Growth and Discipleship09:58 Ephesians 4: Redefining Church’s Equipping Role11:42 Exploring Leadership: Definitions and Impact18:10 A Generational Hunger for Deeper Faith23:15 Theology and Practice in Podcasting26:50 Closing ThoughtsLinksBrandon SwobodaDarrel HarveyWorkmattersTammy DunahooPortland Seminary
    27:15

The conversations on The Workmatters Podcast inspire, equip, and empower Christians to embrace work as one of the most fertile fields for spiritual transformation. You will hear powerful stories from practitioners on how they have been formed into the image of Christ in their work, at their work, and through their work.
