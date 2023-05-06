Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Word of the Lord Endures Forever

Podcast The Word of the Lord Endures Forever
Lutheran Public Radio
Study the Bible with the Church, Past and Present. The Word of The Lord Endures Forever is a new podcast from the producers of Issues, Etc. This is a daily, verse-by-verse Bible Study hosted by Pastor Will Weedon.
  • 160. The Book of Acts, Part 15 (Acts 4:32-37) – Pr. Will Weedon, 6/9/23
    6/9/23
    6/9/2023
    15:49
  • 159. The Book of Acts, Part 14 (Acts 4:23-31) – Pr. Will Weedon, 6/8/23
    6/8/23
    6/8/2023
    15:13
  • 158. The Book of Acts, Part 13 (Acts 4:13-22) – Pr. Will Weedon, 6/7/23
    6/7/23
    6/7/2023
    14:31
  • 157. The Book of Acts, Part 12 (Acts 4:1-12) – Pr. Will Weedon, 6/6/23
    6/6/23
    6/6/2023
    14:50
  • 156. The Book of Acts, Part 11 (Acts 3:17-26) – Pr. Will Weedon, 6/5/23
    6/5/23
    6/5/2023
    14:17

About The Word of the Lord Endures Forever

Study the Bible with the Church, Past and Present. The Word of The Lord Endures Forever is a new podcast   from the producers of  Issues, Etc. This is a daily, verse-by-verse Bible Study hosted by Pastor Will Weedon., a pastor in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
