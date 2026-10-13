Does your relationship with God ever feel more complicated than it should?

Hosanna Wong joins Maegan Schwindling on The Women of Joy Show to talk about her book Uncomplicate It and how to stop overcomplicating your faith, let go of unrealistic expectations, and experience the goodness of God in your everyday life.

So many Christian women find themselves asking: Am I doing enough? Am I hearing God correctly? What if I make the wrong decision? Why does everyone else seem to have their faith figured out?

Before long, our relationship with God can become another place where we feel pressure to perform.

In this conversation, Hosanna shares how comparison, shame, expectations, and overthinking can complicate our faith and how we can return to the simple truth of who God is and who He says we are.

Maegan, Debbie, and Hosanna talk about the difference between striving and obedience, how to recognize the voices shaping the way we see ourselves, and why truly knowing the character of God changes the way we approach Him.

Because the goodness of God isn't something we have to earn, manufacture, or figure out.

God is good. God is near. And your relationship with Him may not need to be as complicated as you've made it.

If you've been overthinking your faith, struggling with comparison, or longing to grow closer to God without feeling like you have to get everything right, this episode is for you.

Subscribe to The Women of Joy Show for conversations that help you grow in your faith, experience more freedom, and remember that we don't do life alone.

#HosannaWong #UncomplicateIt #WomenOfJoy #ChristianWomen #ChristianPodcast #Faith #GoodnessOfGod

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More from Hosanna Wong:

https://www.hosannawong.com/

Get her book: https://www.hosannawong.com/uncomplicate-it

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