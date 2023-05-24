Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Wise and the Wiseguy

Podcast The Wise and the Wiseguy
Chazz Palminteri & Michael Franzese
A once in a lifetime Podcast from two men who have seen and done it all. They engage in thought-provoking conversations, exploring topics like personal growth, ... More
EducationSelf-ImprovementLeisure
  • Strong Men are Dangerous BUT Weak Men are More Dangerous
    In this episode, Michael and Chazz engage in a riveting discussion on the disappearance of true leaders to exploring the downfall of the Mob Life to uncovering the consequences of neglecting responsibility, they leave no stone unturned.
    5/24/2023
    52:42

About The Wise and the Wiseguy

A once in a lifetime Podcast from two men who have seen and done it all. They engage in thought-provoking conversations, exploring topics like personal growth,  resilience, transformation and the power of choice. All of this is wrapped around street stories that will make you laugh, cry, and scared the living hell out of you. Don’t miss it!
