Available Episodes
Strong Men are Dangerous BUT Weak Men are More Dangerous
In this episode, Michael and Chazz engage in a riveting discussion on the disappearance of true leaders to exploring the downfall of the Mob Life to uncovering the consequences of neglecting responsibility, they leave no stone unturned.
A once in a lifetime Podcast from two men who have seen and done it all. They engage in thought-provoking conversations, exploring topics like personal growth, resilience, transformation and the power of choice. All of this is wrapped around street stories that will make you laugh, cry, and scared the living hell out of you. Don’t miss it!