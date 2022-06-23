Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Podcast The Wire at 20
Few shows are as beloved as the HBO Original Series The Wire. In honor of its 20th anniversary, HBO is releasing a brand new podcast hosted by musician and acto... More
Few shows are as beloved as the HBO Original Series The Wire. In honor of its 20th anniversary, HBO is releasing a brand new podcast hosted by musician and acto... More

  • "The Bigger the Lie, The More They Believe" (with D. Watkins and Sonia Saraiya)
    In the end, The Wire offered a glimpse of where society was headed if nothing changed. Clarke Peters and Dominic West discuss Season 5's divisive serial killer story arc, while Andre Royo recalls Bubbles' redemption. Idris Elba and TV critic Sonia Saraiya weigh in on how The Wire never won an Emmy. Author D. Watkins explores The Wire's social impact while David Simon and Ed Burns share their perspective on why the show still resonates so deeply. Lastly, Wendell Pierce sounds off on how one scene, in particular, speaks to The Wire and the state of the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/21/2022
    42:03
  • “What Are All These Kids Doing Here?” (with Idris Elba and Jermaine Crawford)
    The Wire boldly wiped its slate clean in Season 3, rerouting the show moving forward. Idris Elba discusses the slow dissolution of Stringer Bell and Avon Barksdale's relationship and The Wire's use of humor. Then host Method Man goes deep on what many people consider The Wire's best season: Season 4. Jermaine Crawford recalls the pleasures and pains of playing Dukie, Alexa Fogel explains the challenge of casting child actors, and both Ed Burns and Jim True-Frost reflect on their portrayal of the Baltimore public education system.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/14/2022
    43:33
  • “Remembering Michael Kenneth Williams”
    The Wire created one of the most complex characters in the history of television in Omar Little, played by the late Michael Kenneth Williams. Casting director Alexa Fogel recalls what made her consider Williams for the role, and Ed Burns remembers his initial doubts and how Williams extinguished them when the cameras rolled. Idris Elba, Andre Royo, JD Williams, Wendell Pierce, Hassan Johnson, Domenick Lombardozzi, Clarke Peters, Karen Thorson and Jermaine Crawford also join The Wire at 20 to talk about the special type of person Williams was, his exceptional talent, their friendships with him, and how his performance added new depth to discussions of masculinity. Rest in peace, Michael Kenneth Williams.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/7/2022
    36:59
  • "A Dysfunctional Family" (with Dominic West and Clarke Peters)
    The Wire has historically been known for its tight-knit family environment behind the scenes. Executive producer Nina Noble attributes their bond to the show's underdog status. Domenick Lombardozzi, Dominic West, JD Williams, and Andre Royo join The Wire at 20 to talk about the frat house environment they cultivated. Next, Karen Thorson and Jim True-Frost recall renting rooms in Clarke Peters's home, a more mature space that he called "The Academy." Finally, Nina, Wendell Pierce, and Dominic remember how the team staged an intervention for Dominic after his enthusiasm lapsed during Season 4.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/30/2022
    29:17
  • “We're Making it for Baltimoreans” (with Felicia “Snoop” Pearson)
    The Wire isn’t exactly a love letter to Baltimore, but you can’t deny the Charm City gives the show its personality and energy. David Simon joins The Wire at 20 to describe how the politics of filming in Baltimore changed over time. Andre Royo and JD Williams recall the day-to-day excitement and challenges of filming on the city’s streets. And Method Man engages in a dynamic conversation with one cast member who was B-more to the core: Felicia “Snoop” Pearson.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/23/2022
    39:25

About The Wire at 20

Few shows are as beloved as the HBO Original Series The Wire. In honor of its 20th anniversary, HBO is releasing a brand new podcast hosted by musician and actor Method Man and featuring revealing interviews with the show&rsquo;s most memorable voices. Over eight episodes, the podcast will look back at David Simon&rsquo;s sprawling five-season drama and unpack its complex themes, cultural influence, and ongoing legacy. The Wire at 20 podcast is produced by HBO and Campside Media.

Stream all five seasons of The Wire now on HBO Max.

