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Australia Is Closed For Business — The Brutal Truth About Tax, Wealth and The Founder Exodus Nobody Is Talking About05/27/2026 | 57 mins.Australia is closed for business.
That's not a headline. That's the conclusion Calvin and Ashley Coyles reached after doing the maths on what it actually costs to build a business in this country.
In this episode of The Wild Success Show, Calvin and Ash sit down for the most unfiltered conversation they've ever had on camera. The federal budget just dropped. The tax changes are brutal. And the founders who built this country are the ones being punished most for doing it.
What gets covered in this episode:
- The real tax rate — If you're making a million dollars profit in Australia, here's what you're actually keeping after company tax, income tax, GST, payroll tax, superannuation and Medicare levy. The number will make you sick.
- The family trust destruction — The backbone of every small family business in Australia just got wiped out. No more discretionary trust distributions. Fixed 30% minimum. What this means for small business owners is devastating.
- The capital gains catastrophe — You built a business from nothing. The government didn't touch it, didn't fund it, didn't risk anything. Now they want to tax the entire value of it like they built it themselves.
- The founder exodus — AI founders. Tech founders. High performers. Anyone building something globally competitive is doing the maths and leaving. Not because they want to. Because the economics make staying irrational.
- The investment collapse — Why removing capital gains concessions doesn't just hurt the rich. It starves small businesses of the investment they need to survive, and hands the Australian market to American multinationals who pay almost no tax here anyway.
- The death tax nobody is talking about — The government just introduced a death tax without calling it a death tax. Here's exactly what changed and what it means for every family in Australia.
- What young Australians are actually facing — The intergenerational equity argument is a lie. Here's what the data actually says about who benefits and who gets left behind.
And the question the whole episode builds toward:
If you're young, ambitious, and have the freedom to build anywhere in the world, is Australia still the place to do it?
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- After spending weeks living across Dubai and Abu Dhabi — testing suburbs, meeting partners, launching to 50,000+ people, getting violently sick, and seriously considering relocating our entire family — everything changed.
Dubai is unbelievable for 72 hours.
But living there? That’s a different conversation.
In this episode, we break down:
• The truth about living in Dubai (cost, traffic, air quality)
• Why the “luxury” doesn’t tell the full story
• The suburb experiment that shocked us
• Why Abu Dhabi completely surprised us
• The real reason we’re leaving Australia
• Our tax strategy + global move plan
• The fear of leaving comfort
• Raising kids in a bigger “plant pot”
• Why playing small isn’t an option anymore
If you’ve ever considered moving countries, chasing bigger opportunities, or questioning whether comfort is quietly killing your growth…You’ll want to hear this.
- Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wildsuccessofficial/
- Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wild.success.global
- Most people misunderstand “f*ck you money.”
They think it’s about yachts, supercars, and unlimited luxury.
It’s about personal power.
It’s about peace of mind.
It’s about having enough money that no one gets to control you.
In this episode, Calvin shares a real story involving child support, financial manipulation, and how a relatively small amount of money could completely liberate someone from stress, fear, and emotional hijacking.
For some people, “f*ck you money” isn’t millions.
- It’s $11,000 a year.
- Enough to walk away.
- Enough to breathe again.
- Enough to stop tolerating what’s draining them.
Calvin talks about:
- Why peace of mind is often sold for pennies
- How financial dependence quietly erodes personal power
- Why small increases in income can radically change your life
- How to identify your “f**k you number”
- And why don’t you get what you deserve — you get what you tolerate
This conversation is for anyone who feels trapped by:
- a boss
- an ex-partner
- debt
- time scarcity
- constant financial pressure
You don’t need to be rich to be free.
You just need a margin.
Figure out what your number is — and build toward it.
If you're finally ready to regain your personal power, you can learn how to do so from Calvin himself: https://tr.ee/Hb_vzhkXpS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wildsuccessofficial/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wild.success.global
- This is Part 2 of our end-of-year debrief: the behind-the-scenes of what it actually takes to scale a business and raise a young family without everything falling apart.
In this episode, we talk about:
- Going from 3 full-time staff to 36
- How we think about friction, delegation, and building support systems
- Why we’re seriously considering moving to Dubai (and why it’s a “two-way door”)
- The tax reality for business owners in Australia vs Dubai
- What we’re keeping IN and cutting OUT for 2026 (more intention, less overtime)
- The mindset shift: doing what only we can do, outsourcing the rest
If you want our contacts/resources for Dubai setup (advisers, tax, real estate), reach out. We’ve learned the hard way.
👀 Part 1 covers the big 2025 wins + travel recap + growth story.
Instagram: @ wildglobal
TikTok: @ wild.success.global
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4kPOBM3WWbKwR2JuSi4Ik1?si=OlTjyWBZTXii8G1DWeXfxQ
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-wild-success-show/id1853485600
Youtube: @wildsuccess.global
- In this Closer Look episode, we break down the biggest moments of our 2025—what worked, what nearly broke us, and what we’re taking into 2026.
We cover:
How we grew from ~$3.5M to ~$16M in a calendar year
The team + culture shift that changed everything
Why the US became our biggest market (after a painful 2019 experience)
The behind-the-scenes stress you don’t see online (and how we handled it)
Personal wins: discipline, fitness, keeping promises to yourself, and family highlights
Our end-of-year reflection ritual + the questions we use to plan the next year
If you’re a business owner scaling fast (or trying to), this is your reminder that growth isn’t just strategy — it’s people, systems, and staying grounded when it gets loud.
👇 Comment “REFLECTION” if you want the reflection questions we use each year.
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About The Wild Success Show
The Wild Success Show is your weekly deep dive into mindset, entrepreneurship, personal growth, and high performance. Hosted by coach and speaker Calvin Coyles, each episode explores real stories and practical strategies for business success, emotional resilience, leadership, human design, and personal transformation. Discover proven tools to grow your business, master your energy, elevate your mindset, and create lasting success in life and work.Podcast website
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