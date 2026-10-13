Australia is closed for business.



That's not a headline. That's the conclusion Calvin and Ashley Coyles reached after doing the maths on what it actually costs to build a business in this country.



In this episode of The Wild Success Show, Calvin and Ash sit down for the most unfiltered conversation they've ever had on camera. The federal budget just dropped. The tax changes are brutal. And the founders who built this country are the ones being punished most for doing it.



What gets covered in this episode:

- The real tax rate — If you're making a million dollars profit in Australia, here's what you're actually keeping after company tax, income tax, GST, payroll tax, superannuation and Medicare levy. The number will make you sick.



- The family trust destruction — The backbone of every small family business in Australia just got wiped out. No more discretionary trust distributions. Fixed 30% minimum. What this means for small business owners is devastating.



- The capital gains catastrophe — You built a business from nothing. The government didn't touch it, didn't fund it, didn't risk anything. Now they want to tax the entire value of it like they built it themselves.



- The founder exodus — AI founders. Tech founders. High performers. Anyone building something globally competitive is doing the maths and leaving. Not because they want to. Because the economics make staying irrational.



- The investment collapse — Why removing capital gains concessions doesn't just hurt the rich. It starves small businesses of the investment they need to survive, and hands the Australian market to American multinationals who pay almost no tax here anyway.



- The death tax nobody is talking about — The government just introduced a death tax without calling it a death tax. Here's exactly what changed and what it means for every family in Australia.



- What young Australians are actually facing — The intergenerational equity argument is a lie. Here's what the data actually says about who benefits and who gets left behind.



And the question the whole episode builds toward:

If you're young, ambitious, and have the freedom to build anywhere in the world, is Australia still the place to do it?



Subscribe so you never miss an episode.

Follow⁠ ⁨@wildsuccessofficial⁩ ⁠ for weekly content on business, wealth, and building a life you actually chose.



Follow us:

Instagram: @wildsuccessofficial

Facebook: Wild Success