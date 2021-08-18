The Whistleblower - Trailer

Since September of 2019 I have been fighting for equality and fairness for federal employees. Not only have I been unsuccessful in changing policy designed in the unfair treatment of women and minorities in management, I have had my career dismantled in the process. It is time to take a stand. It is time for equality to win. On September 23rd, 2021 the entire first season of The Whistleblower will be released to the public. Please subscribe on your favorite podcast app to receive updates and notification of release.