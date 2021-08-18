What happens to a patriarch who speaks against the patriarchy? For years I have fought for equality and fairness in federal employment. For my efforts I have be...
The Whistleblower - Trailer
Since September of 2019 I have been fighting for equality and fairness for federal employees. Not only have I been unsuccessful in changing policy designed in the unfair treatment of women and minorities in management, I have had my career dismantled in the process. It is time to take a stand. It is time for equality to win.
On September 23rd, 2021 the entire first season of The Whistleblower will be released to the public. Please subscribe on your favorite podcast app to receive updates and notification of release.
What happens to a patriarch who speaks against the patriarchy? For years I have fought for equality and fairness in federal employment. For my efforts I have been demoted and had my career dismantled. Still the oppressive policy reigns. It's time to speak up and speak out. We are the federal government. We can do better.