S1 Ep 9: Secret Obsession/Taboo Tales Pt 1

WARNING! The second part of this episode contains content that may be triggering to some, as it contains content that is considered TABOO! Listen at your own risk... Practice safe listening and know your limits.***This episode also contains spoilers, as usual... consider yourself warned***In the first part of this week's episode, we dive back into the hockey gods series with S. Massery to discuss her newest release: Secret Obsession. Lorelei obsessed with this book and practically (not really) Maggie to read it too... buckle up ladies and gentlemen, because Miles Whiteshaw is Daddy!In the second half of the episode, we dive into the taboo and legit forbidden, when we discuss: Sugar by Kehlani Booth. This naughty novelette explores a very specific type of forbidden relationship and is not for the faint of heart. Listen in, while we try to determine, why it's so damn hot to read about!Book Links: Secret Obsession: https://a.co/d/2Yz4NGzKehlani Booth's Books: https://forms.gle/nZHXyYstvpCesEtM9https://edenbookstore.com/author/kehlanibooth/https://lulu.comhttps://forms.gle/6aEq5wD5ELGkDEFE9