S1 Ep 11: Fuckin' TikTok & We Don't Hate It Pt 2
***All of our episodes will contain spoilers & possibly potential triggers... consider yourself warned***Buckle up sluts... this week's episode is jam packed full of book talk (we discussed at least 5 books) AND another installment of "We Don't Hate It".New kinks were unlocked, we discussed our love/hate relationship with booktok, specifically our obsession with a specific tiktoker and that damn praise kink filter, and it was Maggie's turn to overshare what she does not hate!We also have a surprise announcement you won't want to miss!!Books we discussed:Strong and Wild by Sloane St. JamesThe Anti-Hero by Sara CateOne Touch by Lena HendrixFlawless by Elsie SilverPriest & Sinner by Sierra SimoneSin by Seven Rue***Don't forget to rate/review us on your listening platform. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-wet-spot-pod/donations
7/17/2023
1:04:41
S1 Ep 10: Why Choose & Audio Orgasms
***All of our episodes will contain spoilers & potential triggers... consider yourself warned*****We also are not trying to give book reports here, so we apologize in advance if we get facts wrong when describing books... don't worry, it will be fine**In this weeks episode, we discuss our love of allll the men... Reverse Harems in books are very popular and is a trope where the female main character ends up with more than one male character. In other words... why choose? We learned that we really love this trope and will probably have to do a part 2 at some point to discuss more books with this delicious man candy...We also discuss Audiobooks and our favorite narrators in more detail than in previous episodes! Enjoy!!!***Don't forget to rate/review us on your listening platform. Website with all the links: https://brand.page/WetSpotPodSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-wet-spot-pod/donations
7/10/2023
53:33
S1 Ep 9: Secret Obsession/Taboo Tales Pt 1
WARNING! The second part of this episode contains content that may be triggering to some, as it contains content that is considered TABOO! Listen at your own risk... Practice safe listening and know your limits.***This episode also contains spoilers, as usual... consider yourself warned***In the first part of this week's episode, we dive back into the hockey gods series with S. Massery to discuss her newest release: Secret Obsession. Lorelei obsessed with this book and practically (not really) Maggie to read it too... buckle up ladies and gentlemen, because Miles Whiteshaw is Daddy!In the second half of the episode, we dive into the taboo and legit forbidden, when we discuss: Sugar by Kehlani Booth. This naughty novelette explores a very specific type of forbidden relationship and is not for the faint of heart. Listen in, while we try to determine, why it's so damn hot to read about!Book Links: Secret Obsession: https://a.co/d/2Yz4NGzKehlani Booth's Books: https://forms.gle/nZHXyYstvpCesEtM9https://edenbookstore.com/author/kehlanibooth/https://lulu.comhttps://forms.gle/6aEq5wD5ELGkDEFE9***Don't forget to rate/review us on your listening platform. Website with all the links: https://brand.page/WetSpotPodSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-wet-spot-pod/donations
7/3/2023
39:53
S1 Ep 8: Midnight Obsession by J.L. Kenna/This or That Pt 1
***All of our episodes will contain spoilers & potential triggers... consider yourself warned*****We also are not trying to give book reports here, so we apologize in advance if we get facts wrong when describing books... don't worry, it will be fine**In this weeks shenanigans, we discuss a newer release from J.L Kenna: Midnight Obsession. A hate to love romance that is sure to make all the spots wet.We also play a new game: This or that! And we may or may not learn some things about each other.Enjoy this episode and let us know which you would choose!***Don't forget to rate/review us on your listening platform. Website with all the links: https://brand.page/WetSpotPodSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-wet-spot-pod/donations
6/27/2023
39:38
S1 Ep 7: Brutal Obsession by S. Massery (Hockey Gods Book 1)
***All of our episodes will contain spoilers & potential triggers... consider yourself warned*****We also are not trying to give book reports here, so we apologize in advance if we get facts wrong when describing books... don't worry, it will be fine**This week, we are discussing hockey bully's and why they make us wet. No one writes a bully better than S. Massery, and add the aggressiveness of being college hockey players - look out! Go ahead and listen while we go change our panties after reading this book.***Don't forget to rate/review us on your listening platform. Website with all the links: https://brand.page/WetSpotPodSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-wet-spot-pod/donations
