Institutional Memory w/Special Guests Nima Shirazi & Adam Johnson from Citations Needed

With only one episode left to go, the boys are joined by the hosts of one of the very great Citations Needed to enjoy the cast's bout with senior-itis. Will CJ stay on at the White House or go on to make a fortune helping a billionaire whitewash his reputation? And will he or won't he? Time is running out for Bartlett to pardon Toby. Plus - Havinq vanquished the K-Hive, we turn our attention to Ana Kasparian.