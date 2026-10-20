On Thursday, October 8, Rush Lindell and Reagan tackle the question rattling Washington: do more than 700,000 early ballots across 30 states signal real trouble for Republicans, or just a skewed sample?



They open with the headline numbers and what a pile that size can and can't tell you. Then they go state by state on Democratic ballot-request shares in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Maine and North Carolina, which are up from 2024. Here's the catch: in most of those states they're still below 2022, and a request is not a returned vote. Rush makes his case that early voters skew older and that Republicans often wait for Election Day. Reagan counters with months of summer polling showing a Democratic motivation edge, plus faster voting in Harris-backing areas of Virginia. Nevada and Michigan are too thin to call, since Michigan's 201,909 absentee returns come with no party breakdown.



The verdict is a soft signal, not a wave, and the real test is whether later numbers keep leaning the same way. The hosts grade each other and land on a 7-7 tie. Who do you think won? Tell us what you're seeing in your state.



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