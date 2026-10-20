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48 episodes
- On Tuesday, October 20, the ballots are in, and Rush Lindell and Reagan fight over whether early voting is a warning for Republicans or just people voting early.
Real votes replace polls, and the hosts end by grading each other's reads. Here is what they dig into:
Iowa: Day-one numbers show Democrats ahead, but a thin first day and a 23-point headline gap leave plenty to argue about.
North Carolina and Georgia: North Carolina is well ahead of the last midterm, and Georgia passed 940,000 in-person ballots in week one. The volume is real. The party breakdown is missing.
Texas: Dallas beat its 2024 day one, but one day in three counties can't speak for a whole state.
The turn: Fewer Democratic mail requests and faster returns, per an NBC News analysis, make enthusiasm much harder to read for both sides.
Who made the better case? Listen, pick your winner, and tell us where you landed.
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- Thursday, October 15: Inflation just hit 3.7 percent, and the fight is over whether to blame Trump's war or Warsh's Fed.
Rush Lindell and Reagan go through the scorecard and disagree about who owns the pain at the pump and the kitchen table.
The number. September consumer prices beat the 3.6 percent forecast, and gasoline jumped 9.1 percent on the month.
The war. The June ceasefire collapsed over Hormuz, and the hosts test the link from the strait to your gas tank.
The votes. The Senate defeated the Iran withdrawal resolution on Sept. 24 while four Republicans crossed over, just weeks before the midterms.
The Fed. The Oct. 28 meeting lands six days before Election Day, and neither a hike nor a hold comes cheap.
Both hosts hand out final grades, and they are not close. Do you agree with them? Tell us where you land.
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- On Tuesday, October 13, the House map is the story: is Cook Political Report spotting a real Democratic wave, or are the pundits just stampeding together?
Rush Lindell and Reagan dig into Cook's October 9 update, which moved eighteen races and now projects a Democratic gain of nine to nineteen seats, or 224 to 234 in the chamber.
Herd or math? Rush says raters copy each other. Reagan says the numbers and voter unhappiness do the work. The districts. They walk through the Iowa rematch, Pennsylvania, Michigan-10 and Virginia. The money. Republicans lead on cash, $89 million to $76 million, and on ad spending, yet Cook says it has not moved the needle so far. Jeffries. Is his claim that Democrats are on the verge of taking back control posturing, or does the range back him up?
Then each host picks the five seats that decide the House, and both grade their lists a B-plus. You decide who wins. Tell us which five seats you would pick.
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- On Thursday, October 8, Rush Lindell and Reagan tackle the question rattling Washington: do more than 700,000 early ballots across 30 states signal real trouble for Republicans, or just a skewed sample?
They open with the headline numbers and what a pile that size can and can't tell you. Then they go state by state on Democratic ballot-request shares in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Maine and North Carolina, which are up from 2024. Here's the catch: in most of those states they're still below 2022, and a request is not a returned vote. Rush makes his case that early voters skew older and that Republicans often wait for Election Day. Reagan counters with months of summer polling showing a Democratic motivation edge, plus faster voting in Harris-backing areas of Virginia. Nevada and Michigan are too thin to call, since Michigan's 201,909 absentee returns come with no party breakdown.
The verdict is a soft signal, not a wave, and the real test is whether later numbers keep leaning the same way. The hosts grade each other and land on a 7-7 tie. Who do you think won? Tell us what you're seeing in your state.
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- On Tuesday, October 6, Rush Lindell and Reagan take on Pete Hegseth's plan to cut one in five generals and admirals, and ask whether it is a long-overdue shake-up or a purge.
First, what Hegseth actually announced at Quantico, how the 20% breaks down, and why the Jan. 1 deadline for roughly 170 slots matters. Then, why Republican senators say they were blindsided and what they want in notice and transparency. Then, a parody, a Lear Capital sponsor read, and the competing price tags on the Iran war. Finally, why some Republicans are now campaigning against that war, what the $67B supplemental request means, and how the midterm damage scores out.
Rush says accountability beats hurt feelings. Reagan can back a smaller brass, but not one nobody has explained. Both say to watch the list: who went, why, and whether the rules were applied evenly.
Who's right? Weigh in, and tune in for the next episode.
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About The Rush Lindell Show
Two conservative voices, one mission, completely different playbooks. One host brings the fire and volume, the other counters with razor-sharp wit and a perfectly timed eyebrow raise. Together they tackle the week's political chaos, media nonsense, and culture war casualties with opinions that actually mean something—and they're not afraid to call each other out in the process. If you want political commentary with real conviction and zero corporate polish, you've found your show.Podcast website
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