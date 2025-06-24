28 inches laterthis was supposed to be about the 28 days later series but we really talk a lot about comas.later in the episode we try to pick one fictional character we’d want with us in the zombie apocalypse. lauren picked woody harrelson from zombieland. i picked ted from jingle all the way. i’d cultivate a daddy dom relationship with him, where i’m the daddy obviously. i’d send him out to bed down women and steal their supplies. later once he returned home, i would take the supplies he gathered for myself. then i would make him tend to my most primal, carnal needs.anyways, this one gets pretty weird.available wherever you get your podcaststhanks for listeningwe love ya
--------
40:19
the iceman
This week on The Weedcap, we tackle The Iceman. A movie where time is measured exclusively by the growth of Michael Shannon’s mustache. We debate whether butter counts as a condiment, how David Schwimmer’s role would’ve been more convincing without a capuchin on his shoulder, and if Ray Liotta’s Chantix commercials were scarier than anything in the film.Also: Michael Shannon is disturbingly hot. That’s it. That’s the post.Drop your thoughts/ratings out of 10 on the film in the comments Available wherever you get your podcastsThanks for listening We love ya
--------
57:04
the surfer
After surviving a surprise factory reset of our soundboard (we’re fine, mostly), we bring you an episode all about The Surfer. The 2024 Nicolas Cage film where he lives in the parking lot of a beach, maybe forgets who he is, and definitely eats a dead rat.
It’s a weird, sun-drenched fever dream full of beach bullies, existential breakdowns, and one very intense guy in a red Snuggie.
We talk Cage’s beachside meltdown, the line between enlightenment and heatstroke, and why this might be the strangest movie of the year….and that’s saying something.
Available wherever you get your podcasts
Thanks for listening
We love ya
Happy Father’s Day to all our mf daddies out there
--------
32:13
chronically marvelous: x-men (2000)
Welcome to the first episode of Chronically MarvelousA limited run series where everyone’s favorite filmmaker, TESD Town resident, and @reviewinghistorypod extraordinaire Brian (lifelong Marvel fan) drags Caleb (Marvel virgin, stoned contrarian) through every movie in the MCU.We’re starting with X-Men (2000), the leather-clad opener that kicked off two decades of cinematic dominance by treating mutant genocide and Hugh Jackman’s abs with equal gravity.Join us as we kick around Hugh Jackman’s pending divorce, wonder how much culpability the X-Men have in allowing 9/11 to happen, and ponder the possibility of a satellite school where they keep the non-attractive mutants. It’s the dawn of a long, possibly cursed journey through the MCUapologies for any pauses as there was a bit of a delay.thanks for listening
--------
1:07:01
eyes wide shut
roll up a jeffery and spiral with us into the cold, horny void of Eyes Wide ShutStanley Kubrick’s final, bleak whisper about sex, power, and the death rattle of meaning. We follow Tom Cruise as he sleepwalks through a city that might not exist, chasing shadows, fantasies, and the illusion that anyone really knows or loves him. We breakdown how Nicole Kidman delivers monologues with the cadence of asthmatic, wheelchair-bound Stevie from Malcolm in the Middle. We wonder how anyone could belong to a sex-cult when post nut clarity exists. We come to the conclusion that this movie is 2 and half hours of Tom Cruise getting hardcore cuckolded. let us know what you thought of the flick in the comments below available wherever you get your podcasts thanks for listening we love ya