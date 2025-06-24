eyes wide shut

roll up a jeffery and spiral with us into the cold, horny void of Eyes Wide ShutStanley Kubrick’s final, bleak whisper about sex, power, and the death rattle of meaning. We follow Tom Cruise as he sleepwalks through a city that might not exist, chasing shadows, fantasies, and the illusion that anyone really knows or loves him. We breakdown how Nicole Kidman delivers monologues with the cadence of asthmatic, wheelchair-bound Stevie from Malcolm in the Middle. We wonder how anyone could belong to a sex-cult when post nut clarity exists. We come to the conclusion that this movie is 2 and half hours of Tom Cruise getting hardcore cuckolded. let us know what you thought of the flick in the comments below available wherever you get your podcasts thanks for listening we love ya