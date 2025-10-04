Title: EP 2: The Survival Budget - How to Track Every Dollar Without Losing Your Mind

Feel overwhelmed by your finances? Does the word "budget" make you want to hide? You're not alone. In this foundational episode of The Wealth Reset Pod, host Ronda introduces the first and most powerful step to financial clarity: The Survival Budget. This isn't about restriction or complicated spreadsheets. This is about awareness. Ronda breaks down her simple, compassionate two-step system that will finally show you exactly where your money is going—without the guilt. Learn how to: Reframe your mindset from punishment to power by becoming a "financial scientist." Track your spending using simple, low-effort methods that actually work in real life. Categorize your expenses into just three simple buckets to eliminate overwhelm. Calculate your key number—the diagnosis that tells you exactly where you stand (and it's not as scary as you think!). If you're ready to stop feeling lost and start building a real plan, this episode is your reset button. We're moving from financial stress to financial strategy, one dollar at a time. Keywords: budget, how to budget, budgeting for beginners, track spending, financial anxiety, money management, personal finance, financial freedom, debt, saving money, cash flow, financial literacy, working class wealth, money mindset.