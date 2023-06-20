Auntie Fee & Tavis

Hang out with your host Tyrell Ford and his special guest Tavis Hunter and discover what it was like supporting Auntie Fee behind the scenes on her rise to fame. You've seen her on Steve Harvey, Jimmy Kimmel, Barbershop 3, and many other projects around Hollywood. Tavis shares his story keeping up with Auntie Fee's legacy while also creating his own lane in performing arts.