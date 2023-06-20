Hangout with your host Tyrell Ford and take a minute to talk about what's going on with humor & healing.
Auntie Fee & Tavis
Hang out with your host Tyrell Ford and his special guest Tavis Hunter and discover what it was like supporting Auntie Fee behind the scenes on her rise to fame. You've seen her on Steve Harvey, Jimmy Kimmel, Barbershop 3, and many other projects around Hollywood. Tavis shares his story keeping up with Auntie Fee's legacy while also creating his own lane in performing arts.
6/29/2023
39:10
Pivot
Let's start from the beginning! Hang out with me today while I share with you my earliest days of content creation, modeling, and healing.