The Wayment Podcast

Podcast The Wayment Podcast
Tyrell Ford
Hangout with your host Tyrell Ford and take a minute to talk about what's going on with humor & healing.
LeisureComedyNewsEntertainment News
Available Episodes

  • Auntie Fee & Tavis
    Hang out with your host Tyrell Ford and his special guest Tavis Hunter and discover what it was like supporting Auntie Fee behind the scenes on her rise to fame. You've seen her on Steve Harvey, Jimmy Kimmel, Barbershop 3, and many other projects around Hollywood. Tavis shares his story keeping up with Auntie Fee's legacy while also creating his own lane in performing arts. 
    6/29/2023
    39:10
  • Pivot
    Let's start from the beginning! Hang out with me today while I share with you my earliest days of content creation, modeling, and healing. 
    6/20/2023
    30:39

About The Wayment Podcast

Hangout with your host Tyrell Ford and take a minute to talk about what's going on with humor & healing.
