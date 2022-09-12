We attempt to cover issues facing the military and wider defence community with a focus on UK defence. Relevant to all and in spoken English. This podcast ser...
Interview with the Military Secretary and Head Programme CASTLE
In this Podcast, the Wavell Room team interviews Major General Bill Wright, the Military Secretary for the Army and Brigadier James Cooke, Head of Programme Castle. Major General Bill Wright and Brigadier James Cooke talk all things career and talent management. You can download this podcast through iTunes and Spotify....
5/15/2023
Interview with Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappey MP
In this Podcast, the Wavell Room team interviews Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappey MP. MinAF talks about; the upcoming Defence Command Paper, the war in Ukraine including what future operations could look like for Defence, equipment and capability procurement and finally his reflections on Defence from when he served...
4/14/2023
A Soldier, A Sailor and A Scientist – Space
This week on A Soldier, A Sailor and a Scientist, Pete and Frosty talk to DSTL’s Mike O’Callaghan about space. Space is a military domain which is becoming increasingly important. Whether its communications or ISR, Space debris or Geostationary orbit – Space is something that you need to understand.
12/23/2022
A Soldier, a Sailor and a Scientist – Futures
Futures: A Solider, A sailor and Scientist. Sadly this week its just a Soldier and a Scientist. An interview with Dr Vic Martin. Vic is the deputy director of the DSTL futures programme. Futures is unique. It’s scope is almost unbounded. Vic explains how futures works, the talented people who...
12/16/2022
A Soldier, A Sailor, A Scientist – Future Urban.
Welcome to a Soldier, a Sailor and a scientist. In his episode, Pete and Frosty talk to DSTL’s Stu Lyle about Future Urban Combat. They discuss everything from Slums, to lethality. A great place to start if your interested in Future Urban fighting. You can find the last episode, on...