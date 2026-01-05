The Watches of Podcast from Collective Horology

On this episode, we take a deep dive into Ming’s dive watches and why they’ve become such a defining, and perhaps unexpected, part of the brand’s identity. Rather than treating the category as a checkbox, we talk about how Ming approached dive watches as a design problem—one that demanded its own language, priorities, and point of view within a genre that’s already crowded with icons and conventions. We explore the brand’s evolution from early experimental concepts to more confident production models, focusing on how Ming gradually shifted from interpreting the dive watch through familiar tropes to creating dive watches that feel unmistakably its own. The conversation centers on restraint, proportion, and the idea of the dive watch as something closer to an art object than a purely utilitarian tool, without losing sight of what makes the category compelling in the first place. Finally, we reflect on the modern era of Ming dive watches and what makes them resonate so strongly with collectors today. Compact dimensions, inventive engineering solutions, and distinct aesthetic identities come together to create watches that feel both thoughtful and original. As certain models reach the end of their run, we frame this moment as the close of an important chapter—one that shows how Ming didn’t just participate in the dive watch category, but quietly reshaped it on its own terms. Hosted by Asher Rapkin and Gabe Reilly of Collective Horology, the Watches of Podcast looks at the history, philosophy, personalities, and of course the watches of a different brand on each episode. Also available as video on YouTube. Collective is an authorized retailer of the brands featured on this podcast. You can learn more, and find their watches, at collectivehorology.com.