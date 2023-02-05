Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Video Archives Podcast with Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary

Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary, Stitcher
Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary invite you to become a customer at Video Archives, the store that started it all. Joined by their announcer Gala Avary, they’l... More
  • After Show 21 - Expert Du Jour: The Apple (with Marc Heuck)
    Gala and Expert du Jour Marc Heuck discuss Menahem Golan’s sci-fi musical opus The Apple! They learn about Marc’s unique history with the film, share their favorite songs from the disco soundtrack, and even discover Franklin Brauner was involved in the production. Plus: Quentin shares a story from The Apple’s infamous premiere. Learn more about this week’s films, get Video Archives merch and more at videoarchivespodcast.com. Follow us on Twitter @videoarchives, and on Instagram @videoarchivespod. You can also write us a question by sending a letter to The Video Archives Podcast, c/o Earwolf Media, PO Box 66, 5551 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028.
    5/2/2023
    54:43
  • The Hospital / Ulzana's Raid / Steel
    Dr. Quentin and Dr. Roger report to Arthur Hiller’s The Hospital, where madness, murder and malpractice are running rampant! George C. Scott is the chief of medicine at a hospital in Manhattan, suicidal from his personal life collapsing and suspicious a murderer is on the loose in his facility. Quentin and Roger discuss writer Paddy Chayefsky’s masterful storytelling, Scott’s volcanic performance, and what the versatile Hiller brings to the screen. Next up, we travel to the early American West in Ulzana’s Raid. Based on true events, fierce Apache war chief Ulzana and a contingent of warriors have jumped the reservation, and an inexperienced young lieutenant is sent to track him down with a top-notch scout and an Apache guide. We’ll discuss characters that confront hidden prejudices, surprising and brutal violence that mirrors the Vietnam War, and the working relationship between Robert Aldrich and Burt Lancaster. Finally, Quentin and Roger reach for an impossible dream and build a miracle in Steel! A building tycoon falls to his death, leaving his skyscraper unfinished. His daughter sets her sights on completing the building, assembling the Seven Samurai of the construction world to hang iron and get this job done. A remarkable movie about America coming together, the Video Archives crew discuss the unique way they watched Steel and the film’s fantastic cast. Learn more about this week’s films, get Video Archives merch and more at videoarchivespodcast.com. Follow us on Twitter @videoarchives, and on Instagram @videoarchivespod. You can also write us a question by sending a letter to The Video Archives Podcast, c/o Earwolf Media, PO Box 66, 5551 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028.  
    4/25/2023
    2:00:48
  • After Show 20 - Video Vault: The Fourth War
    Quentin, Roger & Gala break down 1990’s political drama The Fourth War on the After Show! They discuss director John Frankenheimer’s take on Cold War politics, and praise a showstopping appearance from Harry Dean Stanton. The gang also talk about the most popular Video Archives titles and what’s in Quentin’s wallet, before digging even further into the Video Vault… Learn more about this week’s films, get Video Archives merch and more at videoarchivespodcast.com. Follow us on Twitter @videoarchives, and on Instagram @videoarchivespod. You can also write us a question by sending a letter to The Video Archives Podcast, c/o Earwolf Media, PO Box 66, 5551 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028.
    4/18/2023
    47:17
  • Buster And Billie / Baxter / The Fast Kill
    It should have been a love story…Quentin and Roger travel back in time to the rural South for Buster and Billie! Jan-Michael Vincent’s Buster wants to get laid; his friends suggest he get it on with the ‘easy’ girl in school, Billie. Expecting only sex, the two fall into an unlikely romance destined to end in Southern fried tragedy. The Video Archives crew discuss the history of 70s tearjerkers, Jan-Michael Vincent’s heartthrob status and how American Graffiti changed the coming of age story. Next up, beware of the dog who thinks in Baxter! Based on the novel Hell Hound, Baxter is a black comedy about a white bull terrier who moves from owner to owner, and the misfortunes that befall them. Quentin and Roger discuss Baxter’s incredible voiceover, the genre of dog movies, and the mystery of what happened to director Jérôme Boivin. Finally, the only way out is death in Lindsay Shonteff’s outlandish heist film The Fast Kill! A successful diamond robbery goes wrong when six criminals attempt to divvy up their earnings. The duo discuss the film’s economical filmmaking, groovy music, and heart-pounding heist sequence. Learn more about this week’s films, get Video Archives merch and more at videoarchivespodcast.com. Follow us on Twitter @videoarchives, and on Instagram @videoarchivespod. You can also write us a question by sending a letter to The Video Archives Podcast, c/o Earwolf Media, PO Box 66, 5551 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028.
    4/11/2023
    1:54:26
  • After Show 19 - Expert Du Jour: The Visitor (with Marc Heuck)
    Gala and guest film expert Marc Heuck (Beat The Geeks) break down the Italo-horror cult classic The Visitor on today’s Video Archives After Show! They talk about the film’s surprising cameos and religious overtones, and even unearth a review from Franklin Brauner. Plus: Quentin and Roger explain the difference between a movie and a film Learn more about this week’s films, get Video Archives merch and more at videoarchivespodcast.com. Follow us on Twitter @videoarchives, and on Instagram @videoarchivespod. You can also write us a question by sending a letter to The Video Archives Podcast, c/o Earwolf Media, PO Box 66, 5551 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028.
    4/4/2023
    40:58

About The Video Archives Podcast with Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary

Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary invite you to become a customer at Video Archives, the store that started it all. Joined by their announcer Gala Avary, they’ll travel back in time to revisit old classics and discover new favorites, pulled from the actual VHS tapes that Quentin and Roger used to recommend to customers at the original Video Archives store in Manhattan Beach. From controversial James Bond films to surprising exploitation flicks, the duo will expose you to movies you didn't know you'd love, give awards to their favorites, and of course, rate the quality of the video transfer.
