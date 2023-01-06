From the world’s largest plant-based media brand, The VegNews Podcast features celebrity guests, top stories of the week, cooking tips, hot new vegan products, ... More
Episode #2: Freya Cox
Episode #2: Freya Cox

In this episode, Freya Cox is here to share her first-of-a-kind experience competing on The Great British Bake Off with ONLY vegan ingredients! Plus we dish on the hottest headlines, summer's best new products, listener Q&As, and all of the exciting things happening at the VegNews HQ.
6/13/2023
37:51
Episode #1: Tabitha Brown
Episode #1: Tabitha Brown

Welcome to the inaugural episode of The VegNews Podcast! This week, lifestyle personality Tabitha Brown shares her luminous journey to vegan royalty. Plus we dish on the hottest headlines, everything summer grilling, listener Q&As, and all of the exciting things happening at the VegNews HQ.
From the world’s largest plant-based media brand, The VegNews Podcast features celebrity guests, top stories of the week, cooking tips, hot new vegan products, fun listener questions, and surprise drop-bys. Upbeat and enlightening, The VegNews Podcast is hosted by award-winning editor Jasmin Singer and includes interviews with Tabitha Brown, Pinky Cole, Bob Barker, TIg Notaro, Spike Mendelsohn, and many more plant-based aficionados. New episodes drop every Tuesday!
And be sure to call The VegNews Podcast Hotline with all of your burning (vegan) questions! Drop us a message anytime, and your question could be answered on an upcoming episode. 1-888-91-VEGAN