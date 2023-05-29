Therapy for Your Vagina and Pelvic Floor

Hey ya'll, make sure you don’t get trapped with these common myths about the vagina and pelvic floor physical therapy: Myth #1 it's only for postpartum women. Myth #2 it's only for those with urinary incontinence. Myth #3 it's too embarrassing. Well, let me tell you the truth: pelvic floor physical therapy is for anyone experiencing pelvic floor dysfunction, including painful sex, pelvic pain, and bowel issues. It's a safe and effective way to improve your pelvic floor health and regain your confidence. So, let's ditch these myths and focus on the facts. Ready to learn more? Keep reading! In this episode, you will be able to: Unravel the importance of the pelvic floor wellness with sex and bladder controlInvestigate the warning signs of a tight pelvic floorIncreased awareness and knowledge on matters of pelvic health.Overcome societal barriers and judgments related to pelvic floor problems.Experience the ease and accessibility of online pelvic floor therapy solutions.The key moments in this episode are:00:00:05 - Introduction to the Vagina Rehab Doctor Podcast00:01:47 - Challenges of Educating on Social Media, 00:03:04 - Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy, 00:06:17 - Becoming a Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist, 00:11:50 - Specializing in Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy, 00:13:55 - The Number One Cause of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction, 00:16:28 - The Importance of Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy, 00:17:50 - Love Your Body, 00:18:55 - The Vagina Rehab Doctor Podcast Follow JanelleInstagram @vaginarehabdoctorWebsite https://www.vaginarehabdoctor.com/Produced by Light On Creative Productions