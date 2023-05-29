The Vagina Rehab Doctor Podcast is hosted by Dr. Janelle Howell, a Pelvic Floor physical therapist who is dedicated to helping women and all people everywhere l... More
Therapy for Your Vagina and Pelvic Floor
Hey ya'll, make sure you don’t get trapped with these common myths about the vagina and pelvic floor physical therapy: Myth #1 it's only for postpartum women. Myth #2 it's only for those with urinary incontinence. Myth #3 it's too embarrassing. Well, let me tell you the truth: pelvic floor physical therapy is for anyone experiencing pelvic floor dysfunction, including painful sex, pelvic pain, and bowel issues. It's a safe and effective way to improve your pelvic floor health and regain your confidence. So, let's ditch these myths and focus on the facts. Ready to learn more? Keep reading! In this episode, you will be able to: Unravel the importance of the pelvic floor wellness with sex and bladder controlInvestigate the warning signs of a tight pelvic floorIncreased awareness and knowledge on matters of pelvic health.Overcome societal barriers and judgments related to pelvic floor problems.Experience the ease and accessibility of online pelvic floor therapy solutions.The key moments in this episode are:00:00:05 - Introduction to the Vagina Rehab Doctor Podcast00:01:47 - Challenges of Educating on Social Media, 00:03:04 - Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy, 00:06:17 - Becoming a Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist, 00:11:50 - Specializing in Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy, 00:13:55 - The Number One Cause of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction, 00:16:28 - The Importance of Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy, 00:17:50 - Love Your Body, 00:18:55 - The Vagina Rehab Doctor Podcast Follow JanelleInstagram @vaginarehabdoctorWebsite https://www.vaginarehabdoctor.com/Produced by Light On Creative Productions
6/12/2023
20:00
The Vagina Rehab Doctor Podcast Trailer
Welcome to the Vagina Rehab Doctor Podcast! Dr. Janelle Howell, a Pelvic Floor physical therapist is dedicated to helping women and all people everywhere love their bodies and love their vaginas. In this podcast, Dr. Howell breaks the silence and cancels shame around all things related to vaginal health, pelvic floor fitness, and sexual wellness. Every Monday, a new episode is released where listeners can laugh, learn, and maybe even blush a little as Dr. Howell debunks myths and empowers everyone to own their bodies and pleasure without shame. For daily content follow along with Dr. Howell on Instagram and TikTok @VaginaRehabDoctor. She's sharing everything your mama didn't teach you about your vagina.Follow JanelleInstagram @vaginarehabdoctorWebsite https://www.vaginarehabdoctor.com/Produced by Light On Creative Productions
