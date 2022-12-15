Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
U.S. Fire Administration
Join the U.S. Fire Administration and our nation's fire and emergency medical services experts as we learn to reduce fire and life safety risks to our communities and emergency responders.
Join the U.S. Fire Administration and our nation's fire and emergency medical services experts as we learn to reduce fire and life safety risks to our communiti... More

  • The USFA Podcast: Episode 16
    On this episode of The USFA Podcast, the FIRST Center's Dr. Jennifer Taylor discusses use of the SAVER checklist and model policy to mitigate occupational violence against EMS responders. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
    4/20/2023
    37:06
  • The USFA Podcast: Episode 15
    On this episode of The USFA Podcast, Dr. Denise Smith discusses the effects of long COVID on the fire service. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
    3/16/2023
    37:43
  • The USFA Podcast: Episode 14
    On this episode, Dr. Sara Jahnke and Todd LeDuc discuss how to get firefighter occupational health risk information into the hands of medical providers using the Provider's Guide to Firefighter Medical Evaluations. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
    2/16/2023
    30:24
  • The USFA Podcast: Episode 13
    On this episode, we recap 2022 accomplishments with Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell and discuss USFA priorities and initiatives for 2023. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
    1/19/2023
    25:40
  • The USFA Podcast: Episode 12
    On this episode, we talk with Dr. Sara Jahnke, director and senior scientist with the Center for Fire, Rescue and EMS Health Research at the National Development and Research Institutes USA, about firefighter behavioral health. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
    12/15/2022
    29:37

Join the U.S. Fire Administration and our nation's fire and emergency medical services experts as we learn to reduce fire and life safety risks to our communities and emergency responders.
