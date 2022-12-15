Join the U.S. Fire Administration and our nation's fire and emergency medical services experts as we learn to reduce fire and life safety risks to our communiti... More
Available Episodes
The USFA Podcast: Episode 16
On this episode of The USFA Podcast, the FIRST Center's Dr. Jennifer Taylor discusses use of the SAVER checklist and model policy to mitigate occupational violence against EMS responders. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
4/20/2023
37:06
The USFA Podcast: Episode 15
On this episode of The USFA Podcast, Dr. Denise Smith discusses the effects of long COVID on the fire service. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
3/16/2023
37:43
The USFA Podcast: Episode 14
On this episode, Dr. Sara Jahnke and Todd LeDuc discuss how to get firefighter occupational health risk information into the hands of medical providers using the Provider's Guide to Firefighter Medical Evaluations. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
2/16/2023
30:24
The USFA Podcast: Episode 13
On this episode, we recap 2022 accomplishments with Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell and discuss USFA priorities and initiatives for 2023. Listen on Apple Podcasts.
1/19/2023
25:40
The USFA Podcast: Episode 12
On this episode, we talk with Dr. Sara Jahnke, director and senior scientist with the Center for Fire, Rescue and EMS Health Research at the National Development and Research Institutes USA, about firefighter behavioral health. Listen on Apple Podcasts.