The Unthinkable - Trailer

True crime authors and podcasters, Vikki Petraitis and Emily Webb, join up to create The Unthinkable, a podcast exploring stories of people who have experienced unthinkable events but who have come out the other side, stronger and wiser. They share their stories and their wisdom in double episodes that give each guest the time and space to explore what they experienced and what they learnt from it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.