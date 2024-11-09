Ben (Officer A) from the Tactical Operations Unit did a lot of dangerous jobs before Lindt. When his team was called to Martin Place on 15 December 2014, he had no idea that they would be confronting an agitated terrorist who said he had a bomb.To purchase a copy of Ben's book, please visit https://tigertigertigerbook.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
51:21
Lindt Café Hostage: Louisa Hope (Part 2)
As the Lindt Café siege drags on, the world watches. With each reporting, it feels more dangerous for the hostages. The police finally infiltrate at 2 am. Louisa and her mother are caught in the crossfire. The road to recovery is a learning journey.
1:11:57
Lindt Café Hostage: Louisa Hope (Part 1)
When Louisa Hope and her mother, Robyn, stay overnight in Sydney, they go for breakfast at the Lindt Café. A man in the café sets Robyn on edge. It isn't until they go to leave that they understood why. Suddenly, they are all hostages.
1:01:14
The Unthinkable - Trailer
True crime authors and podcasters, Vikki Petraitis and Emily Webb, join up to create The Unthinkable, a podcast exploring stories of people who have experienced unthinkable events but who have come out the other side, stronger and wiser. They share their stories and their wisdom in double episodes that give each guest the time and space to explore what they experienced and what they learnt from it.
