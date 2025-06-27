How Drones Save Time, Money & Lives at Cargill

In Episode Three of The Unmanned Podcast, Matt Hernandez interviews Calvin Rieb, Global ROS Leader at Cargill, to explore how one of the world’s largest agricultural companies uses drones to enhance safety, efficiency, and innovation on a global scale.Topics Covered:How Cargill built its drone program from the ground upThe role of drones in inspecting grain bins and industrial assetsAchieving global safety and regulatory complianceROI insights: 2–3x return from drone implementationTraining with USI and the value of military + university talentEthics, privacy, and the future of counter-UAS and BVLOS rulesCargill’s vision for drone expansion in Europe and Asia💡 Calvin also shares lessons from aviation, leadership, and managing a multinational drone operation—from legal barriers to real-time risk reduction.Enjoy!