In Episode Three of The Unmanned Podcast, Matt Hernandez interviews Calvin Rieb, Global ROS Leader at Cargill, to explore how one of the world’s largest agricultural companies uses drones to enhance safety, efficiency, and innovation on a global scale.Topics Covered:How Cargill built its drone program from the ground upThe role of drones in inspecting grain bins and industrial assetsAchieving global safety and regulatory complianceROI insights: 2–3x return from drone implementationTraining with USI and the value of military + university talentEthics, privacy, and the future of counter-UAS and BVLOS rulesCargill’s vision for drone expansion in Europe and Asia💡 Calvin also shares lessons from aviation, leadership, and managing a multinational drone operation—from legal barriers to real-time risk reduction.Enjoy!
--------
30:07
Drones in Public Safety: Saving Lives with Data & Airpower
In Episode Two of The Unmanned Podcast, host Matt Hernandez welcomes Dave Haynes, Managing Partner of Haynes & Associates, to explore the vital role of drones in building smarter, safer communities through public safety operations, digital infrastructure, and next-gen data systems.Topics Covered:Drones in public safety and emergency responseUsing drones to support infrastructure and inspectionsBuilding community trust around autonomous systemsFuture trends in urban drone use, airspace policy & regulationFrom deploying drones in crisis zones to the rise of smart cities, gain actionable insights into where the drone industry is headed—and how to build a career or company aligned with that future.
--------
27:43
The Future of Drones: Training, Safety & AI with Josh Olds (USI CEO)
In Episode One of The Unmanned Podcast, host Matt Hernandez interviews Josh Olds, President & CEO of the Unmanned Safety Institute (USI), a national leader in drone safety training and workforce development.Topics covered:The origins and mission of USISkill-based training beyond FAA Part 107Standardization, safety, and professional development in drone operationsThe future of AI, automation, and dronesIntegrating drones into national airspaceAdvice for aspiring aviators and drone pilotsWhether you’re a student, pilot, technician, or industry leader, this episode gives actionable insights on how to succeed in the fast-evolving unmanned systems industry.Learn more about USI: https://www.unmannedsafetyinstitute.org
