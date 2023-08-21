Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan in the App
Listen to The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan

The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan

Podcast The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan
Podcast The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan

The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan

Mina Irfan
add
A spinoff of The Universe Guru YouTube Channel. Thousands of women have been transformed through Mina Irfan’s Personal Development, Inner Work, and SELF ACTUALI...
More
EducationSelf-Improvement
A spinoff of The Universe Guru YouTube Channel. Thousands of women have been transformed through Mina Irfan’s Personal Development, Inner Work, and SELF ACTUALI...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • How to Receive More Love and Romance in Your Marriage
    How to Receive More Love and Romance in Your Marriage. Healing Our Partner to Receive More Love in Marriage. Today I am discussing how my husband and I took the time to heal each others childhood wounds to have a robust, healthy, marriage. www.theuniverseguru.com
    8/22/2023
    21:59
  • 3 Signs You Don't Know How to RECEIVE
    Episode 1: 3 Signs You Don't Know How to RECEIVE. Today we are talking about the 3 signs you don't know how to receive. Being raised in our overly masculine culture, many women and men have forgotten how to connect, love, and receive from each other. I hope this podcast will help awaken more of your feminine energy through learning to receive.
    8/21/2023
    17:54

More Education podcasts

About The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan

A spinoff of The Universe Guru YouTube Channel. Thousands of women have been transformed through Mina Irfan’s Personal Development, Inner Work, and SELF ACTUALIZATION content on YouTube. Her over 60 digital courses have enrolled women from over the world representing CEO's, scientists, celebrities, famous influencers, doctors, to powerful stay at home moms and students looking to up grade their quality of life through inner work. Her teachings are a combination of spiritual energy work plus her studies of Communications, Anthropology, and Evolutionary Psychology from Northwestern University.
Podcast website

Listen to The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan, Aware & Aggravated and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan

The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store