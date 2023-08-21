The Universe Guru by Mina Irfan

A spinoff of The Universe Guru YouTube Channel. Thousands of women have been transformed through Mina Irfan’s Personal Development, Inner Work, and SELF ACTUALI...
How to Receive More Love and Romance in Your Marriage
How to Receive More Love and Romance in Your Marriage. Healing Our Partner to Receive More Love in Marriage. Today I am discussing how my husband and I took the time to heal each others childhood wounds to have a robust, healthy, marriage.
www.theuniverseguru.com
8/22/2023
21:59
3 Signs You Don't Know How to RECEIVE
Episode 1: 3 Signs You Don't Know How to RECEIVE. Today we are talking about the 3 signs you don't know how to receive.
Being raised in our overly masculine culture, many women and men have forgotten how to connect, love, and receive from each other. I hope this podcast will help awaken more of your feminine energy through learning to receive.
