The Unidentifieds Episode 4: U.S. Forest Service workers find a skull near Government Camp
On August 2, 1986, two U.S. Forest Service workers were out collecting timber data on a remote logging road in the Mt. Hood National Forest near Government Camp when they stumbled upon a human skull, bone fragments, and a single tooth.
Investigators took photos of the scene and the remains were transported and inventoried at the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The coroner estimated that the skull had been in the woods for about a decade, which meant the person had died around 1976. Investigators released those details to the public and they got dozens of leads through a tip line.
But to no avail, the case went cold. It was just another body found in Oregon’s woods unclaimed, unidentified.
On episode four of The Unidentifieds, hosts Regan Mertz and Dave Killen go back to one Oregon case that found a resolution weeks before the world shut down in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regan and Dave take listeners to the dense woods near Government Camp to revisit the decades-old case.
5/1/2023
30:21
The Unidentifieds Episode 3: Genetic genealogy 101
In the first two episodes of The Unidentifieds, we explored two decades-old cold cases involving remains found in southern Oregon. We learned how DNA and genealogical sleuthing gave a little boy and a young woman their names back.
But what is genetic genealogy? It goes far beyond the 23andMe gift card you received a few holidays ago from a relative.
In Episode 3, hosts Regan Mertz and Dave Killen look at the process of genetic genealogy itself and how advances in DNA technology have made it an enormously powerful tool for investigators.
They delve into the history, science and practice of genetic genealogy and how investigators are using it to solve decades-old unidentified human remains cold cases in Oregon and around the nation.
Regan also delves into the world herself and takes an Ancestry DNA test to learn more about her genetic makeup.
4/24/2023
30:04
The Unidentifieds Episode 2: The unknown baby boy and the reservoir
On the morning of July 11, 1963, a fisherman made a horrifying discovery: He stumbled across the concealed remains of a 2-year-old boy.
The tiny body was wrapped in blankets, tied with wire and held down by iron weights in the Keene Creek Reservoir along Oregon 66 east of Ashland, Oregon.
Officials moved the body to a cemetery where his tombstone read, “Unknown Baby Boy 1961-1963.″ The investigation was given case number 63-2301. For more than 50 years, it wouldn’t get much further than that. By 2020, the case was the oldest known unidentified human remains case in the state of Oregon.
On Episode 2 of The Unidentifieds podcast, hosts Regan Mertz and Dave Killen take listeners on a trip to the Siskiyou Mountains where the remains were found, talk to a former investigator who pursued the case, and introduce you to Cece Moore, Parabon NanoLabs’ chief genetic genealogist. Moore is one of the nation’s foremost experts in the field.
In this episode, we learn how a Facebook message, a DNA match and genealogical sleuthing gave a little boy his name back.
4/17/2023
29:41
The Unidentifieds Episode 1: Remains found along the Redwood Highway
There are so many unidentified human remains in the United States that the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System calls it “the nation’s silent mass disaster.” Roughly 4,400 human remains are found every year, and nearly one-quarter of those remain unidentified after one year.
Some people were never reported missing. Some went missing decades ago. Some remains are incomplete, parts of them still out there like missing pieces to a puzzle. Cases run cold. The unidentified remains are placed in boxes and left on evidence room shelves, waiting for another shot at an investigation. Or maybe just a chance to be remembered. And that’s if their cardboard tombs are not lost or forgotten first.
In Oregon, there are 120 unidentified persons cases. Cold cases exist in 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties.
Regan Mertz spent months delving into this issue for The Oregonian/OregonLive. She obtained and reviewed missing persons case files, interviewed current and former law enforcement officers, anthropologists and experts around the country. She also interviewed family members of missing people.
This is The Unidentifieds, a podcast that investigates four long-forgotten cases in Oregon and how online genealogy and forensic anthropology helped families get closure. Cases that long seemed hopeless, now seem solvable. People who’ve existed for decades as lonely, nameless phantoms can, if nothing else, get their identities back.
In episode one, Regan and co-host Dave Killen go on a trip to southern Oregon’s Redwood Highway, where in 1971 a father and son discovered what looked liked a human spine and ribs while on a camping trip near mile marker 35.
Upon initial investigation, the remains appeared to belong to a young woman, 18 to 20 years old, tall and slim.
But the case went cold. And the remains became known as Jane Doe 79-940.
Listen to episode one of The Unidentifieds to learn how genetic genealogy helped solve this 47-year-old case.
4/10/2023
36:27
Trailer: The Unidentifieds
There are some 120 unidentified human remains in Oregon – one in 33 counties. Most were discovered in the Pacific Northwest wilderness, parts of their skeleton scattered in between rocks and twigs, and most go unfound and unidentified for decades. The Unidentifieds, a narrative podcast hosted by Regan Mertz and Dave Killen for The Oregonian/OregonLive, tells the story of four of those cold cases and how online genealogy and forensic anthropology helped families get closure.
