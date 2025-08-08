The Man Who Built One Of THE Most Respected Rehabs In The Country

In this raw and powerful episode, I sit down with David Elliott—the founder of Burning Tree Programs and the man behind the long-term treatment center where I got sober. Before becoming a leader in addiction recovery, David was a crack-addicted drug smuggler spiraling out of control. We explore his descent into addiction, the consequences he faced, and the redemption that led him to create one of the most respected long-term treatment programs in the country. It’s a story of chaos, clarity, and the grit it takes to rebuild not just a life, but a mission to help others heal. Whether you’re in recovery, love someone who is, or simply need to believe in second chances, this conversation will leave a mark. 🔥 Sponsored by Burning Tree Programs Learn more at: www.burningtree.com