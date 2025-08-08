The Man Who Built One Of THE Most Respected Rehabs In The Country
In this raw and powerful episode, I sit down with David Elliott—the founder of Burning Tree Programs and the man behind the long-term treatment center where I got sober. Before becoming a leader in addiction recovery, David was a crack-addicted drug smuggler spiraling out of control.
We explore his descent into addiction, the consequences he faced, and the redemption that led him to create one of the most respected long-term treatment programs in the country. It’s a story of chaos, clarity, and the grit it takes to rebuild not just a life, but a mission to help others heal.
Whether you’re in recovery, love someone who is, or simply need to believe in second chances, this conversation will leave a mark.
🔥 Sponsored by Burning Tree Programs
Learn more at: www.burningtree.com
--------
58:57
--------
Are You Helping or Enabling?
In this eye-opening conversation, nationally recognized interventionist Sam Davis sits down with Scott Stein of Intervention On Call to expose how families are often manipulated by guilt and fear into enabling destructive behavior—thinking they’re helping.
If you’ve ever asked:
👉 “Am I helping or hurting?”
👉 “How do I set boundaries without losing them?”
👉 “What does real support actually look like?”
You’re not alone—and this episode gives you straight, honest answers. Sam and Scott break down the emotional traps and myths that keep families stuck, whether their loved one is still using or in early recovery.
🔵 Sponsored by Intervention On Call
We support families with free Zoom meetings, private coaching, and access to seasoned interventionists.
→ Join a free support meeting or book a private session at:
www.InterventionOnCall.com
--------
47:08
--------
What's Behind Enabling
Love Isn’t Enough—And It Might Be Enabling Them
In this 13-minute solo episode, Sam Davis confronts a painful truth: sometimes, what we call “love” is really enabling. Families often say they’re helping, but in reality, they may be using their addicted loved one to manage their own emotional discomfort—just like the person struggling with addiction uses substances. If you're constantly rescuing, fixing, or trying to control outcomes, this episode is a wake-up call.
⚠️ Sponsored by Intervention On Call
Join our free virtual Family Support Groups, held five nights a week. Led by professional interventionists and treatment experts, these sessions offer direct answers and real tools—not fluff. Ask questions, get clarity, and start making meaningful change.
--------
13:27
--------
Trauma-Life’s Baggage-With Trauma Expert Jason Chane
Jason Chane dives deep into the raw truth of addiction and trauma, revealing how these wounds are passed down through our DNA. Our ancestors’ experiences shape us in ways we don’t always see, embedding pain that fuels struggles like addiction. Chane’s eloquent, no-nonsense approach unpacks this hidden legacy, offering insight into healing these generational scars. With a gentlemanly yet gritty perspective, he explores how we confront and overcome the unseen burdens we all carry, forging a path to redemption. This is real, unfiltered wisdom for anyone seeking to break free from inherited pain.
--------
1:07:06
--------
Growing Up With Two Addicted Parents and The Trauma That Comes With
I Listen as My Son describes what it was like growing up with addicted parents. Raw as it gets right here.