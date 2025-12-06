Pelosi Retires, Democrats Sweep Elections, Government Shutdown Causes SNAP Cuts, UPS Plane Crash

In this episode of The Truth with John Gordon, John breaks down Nancy Pelosi's official retirement from politics and what it means for the Democratic Party's future after their surprising election sweep. With the ongoing government shutdown showing no signs of ending, John analyzes the lapse of SNAP benefits, the hardship facing millions of Americans, and a federal judge's ruling ordering President Trump to continue payments despite the shutdown.John also covers the latest details surrounding the UPS cargo plane crash, the investigation into what went wrong, and the broader implications for air safety and logistics in the U.S.Joining the show: 🎬 Michael Pack, documentary filmmaker behind The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah, discusses why PBS refused to air his film, the heroic stories behind it, and his firsthand insights into the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. 💼 Monty Bennett, CEO of Ashford Inc. and publisher of The Dallas Express, joins to discuss the recent Dallas ICE Facility shooting, the rise of Antifa-related violence, and how a return to Christian values could help unite the nation in these divided times.