Trump Watch Ad, $1.01T Holiday Retail Boom, National Guard Shooting, Waymo vs Tesla Robotaxi
In this episode of The Truth with John Gordon, John breaks down the NRF’s staggering $1.01 trillion Holiday Retail Season forecast—what it means for consumers, small businesses, and the broader U.S. economy heading into 2025. John also covers the latest updates on the recent National Guardsman shooting, a developing story raising major questions about security, training, and military response policies.John compares Waymo vs. Tesla in the growing battle for Full Self-Driving dominance, examining new safety data, real-world performance, and the future of autonomous travel in America. Plus, John dives into the growing controversy surrounding the recent Trump Watch commercials and the political firestorm they’ve sparked.This episode also features a powerful lineup of guests:
🗳️ Harry Haury, election systems expert, on election integrity, cyber vulnerabilities, and securing America’s ballots.
🏠 Patricia Hall, granddaughter of Gladys Johnson, shares exclusive family insights into Lee Harvey Oswald’s time living at her grandmother’s home in downtown Dallas.
📚 Gary Fannin, author and JFK researcher, breaks down competing JFK theories and new evidence presented at recent conferences.
🩺 Dr. Peter A. McCullough, leading voice in cardiology and public health, joins to discuss vaccines, COVID, and alternative integrative health treatments shaping the national debate.
