The Truth with John Gordon
  • Lindell for Governor? Venezuela Boat Strike, TPUSA vs Candace Owens & Matt Van Epps Stuns Tennessee
    In this episode of The Truth with John Gordon, John covers the latest breaking headlines—starting with the missile strike on a Venezuelan vessel, the regional fallout, and what it means for U.S. foreign policy. John also discusses Mike Lindell’s announcement that he is entering the Minnesota governor’s race, what his platform may look like, and how the political landscape is already shifting.Turning Point USA’s invitation to Candace Owens for a public panel discussion on her recent claims is also on the table, as John breaks down the tension and what this could mean for the conservative movement. And in Tennessee, Matt Van Epps wins the special election for the open House seat—John explains what voters signaled and why this race matters nationally.This episode also features two in-depth interview segments: 🗳️ Cleta Mitchell, attorney and election law analyst, joins to discuss her perspective on election integrity, reforms she believes are needed, and her continued analysis of the 2020 election. 📚 David & Humberto Cancio (D. & H. Cancio), father-son authors, reveal the story behind their new novel Gabriel Lock: Bound by Law, exploring family legacy, law, conflict, and the real-world inspirations that shaped their explosive new book.👉 Subscribe to The Truth with John Gordon for news you won’t hear anywhere else—sharp analysis, real conversations, and fearless reporting. 🎧 Truth matters. Stay tuned. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Trump Watch Ad, $1.01T Holiday Retail Boom, National Guard Shooting, Waymo vs Tesla Robotaxi
    In this episode of The Truth with John Gordon, John breaks down the NRF’s staggering $1.01 trillion Holiday Retail Season forecast—what it means for consumers, small businesses, and the broader U.S. economy heading into 2025. John also covers the latest updates on the recent National Guardsman shooting, a developing story raising major questions about security, training, and military response policies.John compares Waymo vs. Tesla in the growing battle for Full Self-Driving dominance, examining new safety data, real-world performance, and the future of autonomous travel in America. Plus, John dives into the growing controversy surrounding the recent Trump Watch commercials and the political firestorm they’ve sparked.This episode also features a powerful lineup of guests: 🗳️ Harry Haury, election systems expert, on election integrity, cyber vulnerabilities, and securing America’s ballots. 🏠 Patricia Hall, granddaughter of Gladys Johnson, shares exclusive family insights into Lee Harvey Oswald’s time living at her grandmother’s home in downtown Dallas. 📚 Gary Fannin, author and JFK researcher, breaks down competing JFK theories and new evidence presented at recent conferences. 🩺 Dr. Peter A. McCullough, leading voice in cardiology and public health, joins to discuss vaccines, COVID, and alternative integrative health treatments shaping the national debate.👉 Subscribe to The Truth with John Gordon for hard-hitting analysis, investigative interviews, and the conversations the mainstream media won’t touch. 🎧 Real news. Real experts. Real truth. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • MTG vs Trump Blows Up — Shocking Moments From the 62nd JFK Assassination Conference in Dallas
    In this episode of The Truth with John Gordon, John breaks down the rapidly escalating feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Donald Trump—what sparked it, why it matters, and how it could reshape the conservative movement heading into 2026 and beyond.John also brings you exclusive on-the-ground coverage from Dallas, Texas at the annual JFK Assassination Conference. From new forensic debates to firsthand eyewitness accounts, John shares the most compelling insights, presentations, and interviews from researchers, historians, and experts who are still uncovering the truth 62 years later.Tune in for deep analysis, historical context, and real investigative reporting you won’t find anywhere else.👉 Subscribe to The Truth with John Gordon for breaking political commentary, exclusive interviews, and continuing coverage of the stories the mainstream media ignores. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Trump Reopens Government, Epstein Emails Surface, Charlie Kirk Death Anomalies Raise New Questions
    In this episode of The Truth with John Gordon, John breaks down President Trump’s full reopening of the federal government after weeks of shutdown standoffs and what this means for federal workers, national security, and the political landscape going forward.John also covers James O’Keefe’s inaugural Citizen Journalist Awards Gala at Mar-a-Lago, a landmark event celebrating independent journalism in America. Plus, John dives into the newly leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails—what they reveal, who’s implicated, and why the media is scrambling to contain the fallout.And as new information comes to light, John analyzes fresh anomalies in the Charlie Kirk assassination story, including conflicting timelines, eyewitness statements, and growing questions surrounding the official narrative.Featured guests: 🟦 Edward Bartlett, Founder of SAVE (Stop Abusive and Violent Environments), joins to expose the rise of gender propaganda, the fight for equal rights for men, and how UN Women’s global agenda is reshaping policy inside the U.S. 🟦 Eric Eggers, researcher with Peter Schweizer and Vice President of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, discusses government corruption, election vulnerabilities, stolen election claims, and predictions for the future of Florida’s political landscape.👉 Subscribe to The Truth with John Gordon for in-depth political analysis, exclusive interviews, and the stories the mainstream media won’t touch. 🎧 Real journalism. Real accountability. Real truth. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Pelosi Retires, Democrats Sweep Elections, Government Shutdown Causes SNAP Cuts, UPS Plane Crash
    In this episode of The Truth with John Gordon, John breaks down Nancy Pelosi’s official retirement from politics and what it means for the Democratic Party’s future after their surprising election sweep. With the ongoing government shutdown showing no signs of ending, John analyzes the lapse of SNAP benefits, the hardship facing millions of Americans, and a federal judge’s ruling ordering President Trump to continue payments despite the shutdown.John also covers the latest details surrounding the UPS cargo plane crash, the investigation into what went wrong, and the broader implications for air safety and logistics in the U.S.Joining the show: 🎬 Michael Pack, documentary filmmaker behind The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah, discusses why PBS refused to air his film, the heroic stories behind it, and his firsthand insights into the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. 💼 Monty Bennett, CEO of Ashford Inc. and publisher of The Dallas Express, joins to discuss the recent Dallas ICE Facility shooting, the rise of Antifa-related violence, and how a return to Christian values could help unite the nation in these divided times.👉 Subscribe to The Truth with John Gordon for fearless commentary and in-depth conversations on politics, faith, and America’s future. 🎧 Where truth meets courage — only on The Truth with John Gordon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About The Truth with John Gordon

Welcome to The Truth with John Gordon, a podcast that dives headfirst into the most pressing and provocative topics of our time. Join John as he fearlessly explores the unvarnished truth, challenging conventional wisdom and sparking meaningful conversations. From politics and social issues to culture and personal freedom, no subject is off-limits. Tune in for unapologetic discussions, unfiltered opinions, and a healthy dose of skepticism. Subscribe now and join the journey to uncover The Truth. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
