Religion & SpiritualityThe Truth Exchange
The Truth Exchange
The Truth Exchange

The Truth Exchange
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
The Truth Exchange
Available Episodes

  • EP 1 - Introducing the Truth Exchange
    Dr. Kenneth Bruce and Harper Whitman introduce themselves and The Truth Exchange Podcast. Over the past several years there has been a shift in our global culture. The World has become more focused on the created instead of the creator. On Episode 1 we begin to take our culture back for Christ and have some fun along the way. Join us as our mission to exchange the lies of this age for God’s truth officially begins. In this episode: Matthew 28:19-20, Jonah 1, Romans 1:25, Romans 12:2, Isaiah 5:20, Romans 3:23, 1 Corinthians 13:4.
    21:45
  • The Truth Exchange Trailer
    Welcome to the Truth Exchange, where we exchange the lies of this age for God's truth.
    1:40

About The Truth Exchange

The Truth Exchange is weekly podcast that engages modern issues with a Christ-centered mindset. Join our hosts Dr. Kenneth Bruce and Harper Whitman each Monday as we release a brand-new episode. Our mission is to ensure that we as Christians cut through cultural confusion with God’s Word. We live in a World that has replaced the truth of God for the lies of this age. We see it every day at work, at the ball field, the grocery store or on any type of social media platform. To the point that many people don’t even recognize God’s truth. So, join us every week as we exchange the lies of this age for God’s truth.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

