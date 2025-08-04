The Truth About The Tea App, Thirsty Women, & The Importance Of A Side Piece | Truth After Dark

Paul & Azar are BACK from vacation and they brought the heat with this one! They discuss the brand new "Tea App," for the ladies and Paul has an idea of another app for the fellas! We discuss Paul's interesting IG algorithm, the importance of having a side piece, & what happens when you don't sleep with your partner for 5 months! Put the kids to sleep, grab some liquor & tune in to The Truth After Dark!