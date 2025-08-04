Powered by RND
The Truth After Dark
Society & CultureRelationships
  • Dating In A Wheelchair, Paying Child Support, & Why Men Cheat | Truth After Dark
    Truth After Dark family, we are back at it with another banger! Paul & Azar discuss multiple controversial topics such as why men cheat, intimacy, child support, dating someone in a wheelchair and so much more! Put the kids to sleep, grab a drink & tune in to The Truth After Dark!#AzarFarideh #TruthAfterDark #PaulPierceFollow us:Azar Farideh: [@AzarFarideh]Paul Pierce: [@PaulPierce]Follow The Truth After Dark on all platforms:Instagram: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]TikTok: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]Spotify, Apple, & everywhere you get your podcasts.Hashtags:#TruthAfterDark #PaulPierce #AzarFarideh #RelationshipAdvice #CouplesGoals #BlackLove #LongTermRelationships #LoveThatLasts #RealTalkPodcast
    1:18:05
  • The Truth About The Tea App, Thirsty Women, & The Importance Of A Side Piece | Truth After Dark
    Paul & Azar are BACK from vacation and they brought the heat with this one! They discuss the brand new “Tea App,” for the ladies and Paul has an idea of another app for the fellas! We discuss Paul’s interesting IG algorithm, the importance of having a side piece, & what happens when you don't sleep with your partner for 5 months! Put the kids to sleep, grab some liquor & tune in to The Truth After Dark! #AzarFarideh #TruthAfterDark #PaulPierce Follow us:Azar Farideh: [@AzarFarideh]Paul Pierce: [@PaulPierce]Follow The Truth After Dark on all platforms:Instagram: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]TikTok: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]Spotify, Apple, & everywhere you get your podcasts.Hashtags:#TruthAfterDark #PaulPierce #AzarFarideh #RelationshipAdvice #CouplesGoals #BlackLove #LongTermRelationships #LoveThatLasts #RealTalkPodcast
    1:01:49
  • Social Media Is Ruining Relationships | Truth After Dark
    Paul & Azar dive into the impact that social media is having on relationships. Is liking someone’s picture cheating if you're in a relationship? Then Paul gets deep discussing the impact he has on his family, and then we end with a WILD game of f*ck, marry, kill. You don’t want to miss this! Put the kids to sleep & tune in to The Truth After Dark!#AzarFarideh #TruthAfterDark #PaulPierceFollow us:Azar Farideh: [@AzarFarideh]Paul Pierce: [@PaulPierce]Follow The Truth After Dark on all platforms:Instagram: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]TikTok: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]Spotify, Apple, & everywhere you get your podcasts.Hashtags:#TruthAfterDark #PaulPierce #AzarFarideh #RelationshipAdvice #CouplesGoals #BlackLove #LongTermRelationships #LoveThatLasts #RealTalkPodcast
    1:00:37
  • Jay-Z’s Alleged Son, Diddy’s Sentencing, & Women Looking For Baby Daddy Situations | Truth After Dark
    In this episode, Paul & Azar discuss some of the most popular current events within pop culture including Diddy’s legal battle, Jay-Z’s alleged son, women looking for “baby daddy situations” and so much more!! Put the kids to sleep & tune in to The Truth After Dark!#AzarFarideh #TruthAfterDark #PaulPierceFollow us:Azar Farideh: [@AzarFarideh]Paul Pierce: [@PaulPierce]Follow The Truth After Dark on all platforms:Instagram: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]TikTok: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]Spotify, Apple, & everywhere you get your podcasts.Hashtags:#TruthAfterDark #PaulPierce #AzarFarideh #RelationshipAdvice #CouplesGoals #BlackLove #LongTermRelationships #LoveThatLasts #RealTalkPodcast
    1:06:33
  • Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Talks About “Being Cooked”, Dating Younger Men, & Having A Baby In Her 40s | Truth After Dark
    The incredible psychology expert, life coach & motivational speaker Dr. Cheyenne Bryant joined the show this week and dropped a lot of free game! We discussed the effect of kids within a relationship, dating younger, being cooked after 30, and so much more! This might be one of our best episodes yet! Put the kids to sleep & tune in to The Truth After Dark! #AzarFarideh #TruthAfterDark #PaulPierce #DrCheyenneBryant Follow us:Azar Farideh: [@AzarFarideh]Paul Pierce: [@PaulPierce]Dr. Bryant: [@_DrBryant]YouTube Channel:  ⁨@DrCheyenneBryant⁩  Book: "Mental Detox:" https://www.amazon.com/Mental-Detox-Implement-Financial-Abundance/dp/0578151804/ref=asc_df_0578151804?mcid=0ca271593e903395bab9a9f1102bfcd8&hvocijid=7205727233734709513-0578151804-&hvexpln=73&tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=721245378154&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=7205727233734709513&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9031032&hvtargid=pla-2281435178298&psc=1Follow The Truth After Dark on all platforms:Instagram: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]TikTok: [@TruthAfterDarkPod]Spotify, Apple, & everywhere you get your podcasts.Hashtags:#TruthAfterDark #PaulPierce #AzarFarideh #RelationshipAdvice #CouplesGoals #BlackLove #LongTermRelationships #LoveThatLasts #RealTalkPodcast
    1:38:41

About The Truth After Dark

Join former NBA superstar Paul Pierce and charismatic co-host Azar Farideh on The Truth After Dark, where no topic is off-limits and real talk takes center stage. From the highs and lows of modern relationships to those hush-hush subjects everyone’s dying to discuss, Paul and Azar pull back the curtain on life after dark—complete with special celebrity guests, a few drinks, and plenty of laughter. Expect raw conversations, candid advice, and unfiltered insights guaranteed to spark meaningful dialogue.
