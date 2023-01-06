THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman

What happens when your kids graduate college with unrealistic expectations about their future careers and salaries? We tackle the harsh truth many students face in today's job market, including the surprising number of Generation Z students who dream of working at Google. We discuss the importance of guiding our children towards a fulfilling and sustainable career path, including helping them understand job prospects and potential earnings. Plus, don't miss our free master class on avoiding life-ruining decisions related to college and careers, linked in the show notes. Join us as we explore the reality of today's job market and how we can better prepare our kids for their futures.Subscribe to podcast updatesAsk Ric | Ric's Books-----Links from today's show:Ric's Master Class: Preparing Teens for Their Future - How to Prevent College From Ruining Their LivesFollow Ric on social media:Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTubeBrought to you by:Global X ETFsInvesco QQQSchwabDisclosure page-----

Imagine realizing that your Social Security benefits could be reduced by 23% in the near future - what would you do? In today's episode, I tackle the alarming issue of the Social Security Trust Fund's impending insolvency and discuss various predictions on when it will go broke. Find out the implications for both retirees and workers, and learn how millions of Americans might be affected by reductions in benefits or double-digit tax increases.

I'll also share some ideas on how retirees can reduce their spending and find alternative income sources. I'll highlight some mutual funds and ETFs offered by Invesco and Global X that could help you achieve your financial goals. Also, check out my wife's podcast, Self-Care with Jean Edelman, for insights on mindfulness and overall wellness.

Links from today's show:
Invesco ETFs
Global X ETFs
Self-Care with Jean Edelman

Remember when you were 24 and couldn't wait to move out of your parents' house? Times have changed, and now half of Americans under 30 are living with their folks. But are these young adults actually saving money, and how does this trend impact the entire family's financial well-being? I share my thoughts on navigating this new family dynamic, emphasizing the importance of open communication and sensible financial planning.

Links from today's show:
Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG)
DACFP VISION June 12-14 in Austin

Ever wondered what happens when you put virtual reality (VR) headsets on cows? You'll be amazed by the results as I discuss a fascinating experiment conducted by a Turkish cattle breeder and rancher! Discover how this innovative application of VR technology led to a whopping 40% increase in milk production – but also raised some critical ethical questions about the use of such technology.

Plus, don't miss our free Master Classes on Financial Planning in the Age of Longevity, Preparing Teens for Their Future, and Achieving Retirement Security in the 21st Century.

Links from today's show:
Master Class: Financial Planning in the Age of Longevity
Master Class: Preparing Teens for Their Future - How to Prevent College from Ruining Their Lives
Master Class: Achieving Retirement Security in the 21st Century

Could you imagine waiting years for a life-changing treatment that may never come? That's the harsh reality facing millions of Americans suffering from Alzheimer's disease. I discuss the bleak outlook for revolutionary cures or treatments, the scarcity of specialists, and the high cost and limited availability of diagnostic tests and drugs for Alzheimer's patients. Learn why it's crucial to have sufficient funds and strong relationships within the medical community as we age in order to be prepared for the potential impact of this devastating disease on our lives.

Links from today's show:
Lecanemab Approved for Treatment of Early Alzheimer's Disease
Self-Care With Jean Edelman Podcast

About THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE with Ric Edelman

Ric Edelman is the nation’s most acclaimed financial advisor, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 11 books on personal finance with more than one million copies in print in seven languages, and founder of the nation’s largest financial planning firm, ranked #1 for quality by Consumer Reports. Every weekday, Ric gives you the information you need about the five personal finance topics that matter most today: longevity, retirement security, exponential technologies, digital assets, and health & wellness. Using his trademark humor and unique delivery, Ric makes complex topics easy to understand – as only he can! Ric was ranked three times as the nation’s #1 Independent Financial Advisor by Barron’s, and he’s in both Research Magazine’s and Barron’s Financial Advisor Halls of Fame. He’s also recipient of IARFC’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Investment Advisor, RIABiz and InvestmentNews all named him one of the most influential people in the investment management profession – and he’s been named seven times by TALKERS as one of the HEAVY HUNDRED – the 100 most important radio talk show hosts in the country! Tune in to Ric’s show every weekday for the knowledge you need to achieve financial success! For more information, visit www.thetayf.com