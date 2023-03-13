In this episode, Rachel hosts 7 of her alumni who share their experiences inside the True Fem Academy and how it has changed their lives!
Connect on IG: https://www.instagram.com/the_true_feminine_/
Sign up to Join Rachel's Signature 6 week LIVE coaching program that is now open for enrollment!
https://www.thetruefeminine.com/true-feminine-academy
3/29/2023
1:27:02
Ep. 82: You want him toTEXT back sooner? STOP doing this One thing...
In this episode, Rachel breaks down why you should stop waiting hours to respond to your man. Often we want a man to also not wait hours to get back to us but we play the game and Rachel helps you understand how playing texting games is not serving you and what you can do to set a different tone with your man.
3/28/2023
8:57
Ep. 81: Monique’s TFA Success Story
In this episode, Monique, a TFA Alumni, shares her amazing story and experience in The True Feminine Academy to finding the amazing relationship she has now and all of the personal growth in between. Enjoy!
3/20/2023
45:53
Ep. 80: Kirsten’s TFA Success Story
In this episode, Kirsten, a TFA Alumni, shares her story and experience from before she joined The True Feminine Academy to the amazing relationship she has now and all of the personal growth she gained. Enjoy!
3/18/2023
1:04:45
Ep. 79: 5 Ways to Reconnect to Yourself & Implement Healthy Self-Love
In this episode, Rachel breaks down 5 ways you can start to reconnect to yourself and have healthy self-love.
Are you a women who desires to attract and keep love? Want to flip the script on men to make them desire you? Rachel Sherrill offers counterintuitive dating tactics that will surprise you and keep you coming back for more dating advice. Do you long to get married one day, have men pursue you and see you as a high value women? Do you want to vet out the wrong men and get love that lasts? If so, then this podcast is for you! Welcome!