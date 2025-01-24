The Trophy Room with Candace Parker

Kahleah Copper // WNBA Finals MVP

4x WNBA All-Star and 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper joins Candace Parker to discuss her unique love of hot sauce, what's next on her list of goals, and shares new details on her emotional journey through the 2024 Olympics that ended with winning a gold medal on Team USA. They also discuss how Candace inspired Kahleah, her experience getting traded from the Mystics, what it means to have dedicated facilities and chartered flights in the WNBA now, which young players Kahleah is most excited about, and the growth of women's basketball in recent years.