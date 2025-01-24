The Trophy Room with Candace Parker

4x WNBA All-Star and 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper joins Candace Parker to discuss her unique love of hot sauce, what's next on her list of goals, and shares new details on her emotional journey through the 2024 Olympics that ended with winning a gold medal on Team USA. They also discuss how Candace inspired Kahleah, her experience getting traded from the Mystics, what it means to have dedicated facilities and chartered flights in the WNBA now, which young players Kahleah is most excited about, and the growth of women's basketball in recent years.
Breanna Stewart // 3x WNBA Champion
3x WNBA champion Breanna Stewart joins Candace Parker to discuss the launch of Unrivaled, what it means for the growth of women's basketball, horror stories of playing overseas, and what it meant to Stewie to help bring the Liberty their first WNBA championship. They also discuss Stewart's clutch Game 5 free throws, what she learned from early struggles in Seattle, who she modeled her game after, getting recruited by Geno Auriemma and Pat Summit, and her insane college career at UConn.
It's nearly impossible to find a resume that matches Candace Parker's. The 3x WNBA champion's show has one rule: Guests must have at least one of the same trophies as the decorated host. Welcome to The Trophy Room.
