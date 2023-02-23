Dan Hanzus and Bob Castrone love listening to music- almost as much as they love hanging out in a garage and talking about it. On The Throwback Podcast, lifelon...
A BETTER 90’S PLAYLIST
Remember the 90's? These guys do. In fact, they never left. In this Very Special Episode (tm) Dan and Bob pull out some of their favorite CD's from their 60-Disc CD changer to give YOU, the listener, the best songs to include on your So-Not-Basic 90's mix.
7/13/2023
1:42:09
HAIR METAL SPECTACULAR Vol 2: Power Ballads
The boys bring the POWER in part 2 of this thrilling series worthy of its own late night infomercial. After rocking your faces off in Part 1, it's time to slow it down a little (but not too much) and hit the greatest Power Ballads of the 1980's. If you're still listening to Bad English, Skid Row, or Jon Bon, this episode will hit you right in your sensitive wheelhouse.
3/23/2023
1:11:36
HAIR METAL SPECTACULAR Vol 1: The Rockers
R.O.C.K: What does that spell?? It's time for part 1 of a two part 80's spectacular. Are you ready for the greatest Hair Metal hits of the 1980's and the stories that come with them? Order now!
3/9/2023
1:09:23
SPRING BREAK 2001: Cancun Mix Vol. 1 & 2
In the Spring of 2K1 (pre-Tuesday) Dan, Bob, their buddies Greg and Brian, and a guy named Vinsanity flew to Cancun, Mexico for the ULTIMATE SPRING BREAK EXPERIENCE (as promised by MTV). Naturally, these 4 Super Cool Dudes did what Super Cool Dudes do: they made a Double Mix CD to score their trip. Now, for the first time in 22 years, we're going to revisit ALL 38 tracks... and relive the stories that come with them. Lo Siento.
2/23/2023
1:47:01
THE BIGGEST HITS OF 2003... and ZWAN!
For our 150th episode we're going back 20 years to revisit the biggest hits of 2003... and Zwan! So get ready for some 3 Doors Down, some Matchbox 20, a little Chingy, an unfortunate amount of R. Kelly... and Zwan!
Dan Hanzus and Bob Castrone love listening to music- almost as much as they love hanging out in a garage and talking about it. On The Throwback Podcast, lifelong friends revisit important albums from their past and go through them--track by track-- with fresh ears. From the classics to the cringeworthy, every week is a throwback.