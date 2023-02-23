HAIR METAL SPECTACULAR Vol 2: Power Ballads

The boys bring the POWER in part 2 of this thrilling series worthy of its own late night infomercial. After rocking your faces off in Part 1, it's time to slow it down a little (but not too much) and hit the greatest Power Ballads of the 1980's. If you're still listening to Bad English, Skid Row, or Jon Bon, this episode will hit you right in your sensitive wheelhouse.