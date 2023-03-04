Ep. 3: Kevin (@gaughen) on Libertarianism, Russian Propaganda, and the Mises takeover
Welcome to the unofficial NAFO podcast, bringing you our best brain damaged dogs and friends. Hosted by the Matt the TWAFFO CEO (@MattPPea) and Joe Place (@joseph__place), today's conversation brings on Kevin (@gaughen) to discuss libertarianism, libertarians, sociopathic libertarians, infilitration of the US libertarian party and the Mises Caucas, Russian propaganda, and more what NAFO can for #NAFOExpansionIsInevitable.Feed the Wolves (Donations to the Georgian Legion)Donate to Ukraine today (United24)0:00-0:33 - Intro to Podcast0:34-1:25 - Intro Theme1:26-41:30 - US politics, libertarianism, and support for Ukraine41:30-51:14 - Vatnik Copium51:15-51:45 - Commercial Break! Feed the Wolves51:46-1:33:16 - The US Libertarian Party and the Mises Caucus1:33:17-1:33:49 Bye bye for now!Thank you to Jen Bones (@gnucontrol) for the main theme song. Thanks to Mr. Pingu (@TheSadPingu) for production and editing assistance.