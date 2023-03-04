Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Think Tank

Podcast The Think Tank
With Melvyn Dimble-Day. In association with #NAFO Stratcom & радіо паляниця
  • Ep. 6: Russia attacks Russia and Pronounces Nonsense
    Joe and Matt briefly discuss Bakhmut, Russians attacking Russians, and more news in today's 30-minute show!Links to today's stories: Donate to U24: https://u24.gov.ua/https://u24.gov.ua/news/nafo_squadronehttps://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65705733https://kyivindependent.com/general-staff-over-100/https://kyivindependent.com/russia-launches-15th-mass-aerial-assault-against-ukraine-this-month-targeting-kyiv/https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65674773 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/30/2023
    35:55
  • Ep. 5: Coronating King Prigozhin I of Copium, Drones, Counter-attack, and Donbas Devushka
    0:00 - 3:33 Intro and welcome back3:33 - 6:43 Flork 6:43 - 14:31 Broomsticks and Drones14:31 - 21:00 - Russian strike group in north waters, Bakhmut, Wagner21:00 - 27:00 Battle of the Flag27:00 - 34:43 Joe does live research and the SHOCKING moment Private Consriptovich learns Russian hypersonic missiles are NOT actually hypersonic; also, Matt compares the T-14 to a lawnmower34:43 - 41:13 Counteroffensive and maps41:13 - Commercial Break with Pingu41:20 - 47:53 Donbass Devushka 47:53 - 53:34 [end] Charity ShoutoutsLinks to today's stories: https://twitter.com/NAFO_JayMac/status/1654433965732937730?s=19https://boycottheineken.org/nafo-meme-awards-2023/https://u24.gov.ua/news/nafo_squadronehttps://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-russia-delegates-fight-flag-video/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/9/2023
    55:38
  • Episode 4 - Maria Blancas, China, and Mexico
    What are the realities of China-Russia relations?Is China dependent on the west?Is there much support for Ukraine within Mexico?How do you explain NAFO to parents? We discuss all these things in The Think Tank Episode 4 with Maria Blancas, Ph.D., from Mexico City. If you enjoyed this or any of our other episodes please donate to https://twitter.com/georgian_legion Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/3/2023
    1:13:06
  • Ep. 3: Kevin (@gaughen) on Libertarianism, Russian Propaganda, and the Mises takeover
    Welcome to the unofficial NAFO podcast, bringing you our best brain damaged dogs and friends. Hosted by the Matt the TWAFFO CEO (@MattPPea) and Joe Place (@joseph__place), today's conversation brings on Kevin (@gaughen) to discuss libertarianism, libertarians, sociopathic libertarians, infilitration of the US libertarian party and the Mises Caucas, Russian propaganda, and more what NAFO can for #NAFOExpansionIsInevitable.Feed the Wolves (Donations to the Georgian Legion)Donate to Ukraine today (United24)0:00-0:33 - Intro to Podcast0:34-1:25 - Intro Theme1:26-41:30 - US politics, libertarianism, and support for Ukraine41:30-51:14 - Vatnik Copium51:15-51:45 - Commercial Break! Feed the Wolves51:46-1:33:16 - The US Libertarian Party and the Mises Caucus1:33:17-1:33:49 Bye bye for now!Thank you to Jen Bones (@gnucontrol) for the main theme song. Thanks to Mr. Pingu (@TheSadPingu) for production and editing assistance. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/21/2023
    1:33:49
  • Episode 2 Part 2 Trailer - Jack and Katyn
    Jack describes his family experience with Katyn and how the left in the UK spoke to him about it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/14/2023
    1:31

About The Think Tank

With Melvyn Dimble-Day.


In association with #NAFO Stratcom &amp; радіо паляниця


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

