Episode 28: Life on GLP-1—Our Maintenance Journey, Workouts & Finding Balance
In this episode, Michelle and Kelsey give a full update on their GLP-1 journey—where they’re at with maintenance after losing over 100 pounds, their current dosages, and what life looks like on the medication now. They also dive into physical activity, sharing how they incorporate movement into their daily lives. Michelle talks about her previous experience doing 75 Hard and kickboxing and how she now incorporates strength training as her exercise of choice. Kelsey shares how she balances working out at home with three kids and what staying active looks like for her. Whether you’re on a GLP-1, considering it, or just curious, this episode offers insight into what life is like after significant weight loss on the medication.
27:47
Episode 27: HOT TOPICS: Fires, Frenemies & Feeling out of Place
n episode 27 of The Thick Pod, Michelle and Kelsey get candid about the hot topics on their minds. They address the recent devastating Los Angeles fires and the controversy surrounding their attendance on a Tarte trip during such a challenging time. They also open up about the complexities of being influencers who don’t quite fit the mold—Michelle reflects on being 41 and feeling caught between the mature beauty community and younger creators, while Kelsey shares the struggles of being in her early 30s with three kids, straddling a life that aligns more with her 40-something peers.
24:53
Episode 26: Trippin’ with Tarte Tea on Necker Island
In this episode of The Thick Pod, Michelle and Kelsey take you behind the scenes of their second Trippin’ with Tarte to Necker Island —something they never dreamed would happen once, let alone twice. From last-minute invites to unforgettable connections, they share all their favorite (and hilariously scandalous) moments. Hear about late-night skinny-dipping adventures, the inspiring people they met, the unforgettable laughs, and all the juicy details about how this whirlwind trip came together. Grab your tea—it’s time to spill everything about this island getaway!
46:51
Episode 25: “Building Brand Relationships and Laughing at Ourselves”
In this episode, Kelsey and Michelle kick things off by sharing some hilariously embarrassing recent stories that are equal parts mortifying and funny. After the giggles, they dive into the world of beauty content creation, sharing tips and tricks for leveling up your game. They break down the evolving landscape of TikTok Shop versus traditional influencers and how these changes are shaking up the beauty industry. Plus, they reveal insights from their own journeys, including how to foster meaningful relationships with brands, get on PR lists, and build lasting partnerships. If you’re a content creator or just love a behind-the-scenes peek, this episode is a must-listen!
35:56
Episode 24: “2025: dream it, plan it, do it”
In this inspiring New Year’s episode, Kelsey and Michelle reflect on their journeys over the past two years, sharing what they wished for themselves and how those dreams evolved into reality. They dive into the power of setting intentional goals through manifestation, writing things down, saying affirmations out loud, and creating vision boards. From their word of the year to what actually unfolded, the duo explores the magic of aligning intentions with actions and offers tips for making your goals come to life. Whether you’re a seasoned manifester or just starting out, this episode will leave you motivated to make 2025 your best year yet!
You’ve asked, we’ve answered! Join your two internet besties Michelle (@michellesays) & Kelsey (@itsmekelsc) as we share all the tea we don’t share on TikTok. Empowering conversations, deep dives and special guests!