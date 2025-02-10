Episode 28: Life on GLP-1—Our Maintenance Journey, Workouts & Finding Balance

In this episode, Michelle and Kelsey give a full update on their GLP-1 journey—where they’re at with maintenance after losing over 100 pounds, their current dosages, and what life looks like on the medication now. They also dive into physical activity, sharing how they incorporate movement into their daily lives. Michelle talks about her previous experience doing 75 Hard and kickboxing and how she now incorporates strength training as her exercise of choice. Kelsey shares how she balances working out at home with three kids and what staying active looks like for her. Whether you’re on a GLP-1, considering it, or just curious, this episode offers insight into what life is like after significant weight loss on the medication.