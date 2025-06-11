Powered by RND
The Therapist Thrival Guide
The Therapist Thrival Guide

Ellie Mental Health
Health & WellnessMental Health
The Therapist Thrival Guide
  • 103. Erotic Blueprints: A Tool for Couples Therapy Work
    103. Erotic Blueprints: A Tool for Couples Therapy Work
In this episode of the Therapist Thrival Guide, Miranda is joined by Hana, a licensed associate marriage and family therapist and one of the newest content creators at Ellie Mental Health. Together, we dive into the world of Erotic Blueprints—a framework that explores the different ways people experience and connect with pleasure.We break down the five blueprint types: energetic, sensual, sexual, kinky, and shapeshifter, and talk about how understanding these "pleasure languages" can support deeper connection, improved communication, and a more fulfilling intimate life—both individually and in relationships.Whether you're new to the concept or already familiar, Hana shares how this model can be a powerful tool in therapy and self-reflection. We also touch on practical ways to explore your own blueprint (like taking the quiz), what to do when you hit sexual blocks, and how to incorporate this work into self-care and healing.If you're curious about expanding your understanding of desire, intimacy, and how to bring more intention to pleasure—this one's for you.Episode Breakdown (with Timestamps):00:27 – What Are Erotic Blueprints?01:34 – The Five Blueprint Types Explained04:42 – Using Blueprints in the Therapy Room11:22 – Navigating Blocks and Barriers24:52 – Training & Certification in Erotic Blueprint Work27:06 – Self-Care Through the Lens of Erotic Blueprints
    26:39
  • 102. Writing Effective Treatment Plans (Without the Guesswork)
    102. Writing Effective Treatment Plans (Without the Guesswork)
In this episode, Alexa (our go-to Director of Compliance), and Emily Kohler Hanson (one of our amazing Clinical Operations Directors) team up to unpack everything you need to know about treatment planning.We're diving into what makes a solid treatment plan—from understanding the difference between goals and objectives to using the SMART format to write ones that actually work. We'll walk you through how to keep plans client-centered, compliant, and connected to your clinical work using the "golden thread."You'll also get practical strategies for writing measurable goals, choosing effective interventions, and navigating documentation, signatures, and updates. If you've ever felt unsure about what a "good" treatment plan really looks like, this one's for you.Here's what we cover (and timestamps):00:37 – What makes up a strong treatment plan01:06 – Why treatment planning actually matters02:45 – Keeping plans client-centered while meeting compliance needs06:18 – What the heck is the "golden thread"?12:41 – How to write SMART goals that make sense17:19 – Tips for effective, actionable plans20:10 – Setting goals that feel realistic (and helpful!)21:25 – Examples: writing SMART goals for depression22:50 – Using the PHQ-9 to guide goals24:10 – How to document context and progress27:55 – Making objectives measurable30:08 – Interactive complexity + care coordination32:48 – Matching interventions to goals36:47 – Who signs what, and when39:17 – Reviewing and updating treatment plans
    43:09
  • 101. School-Based Therapy 101: Balancing Confidentiality, Crisis, & Care in Schools
    101. School-Based Therapy 101: Balancing Confidentiality, Crisis, & Care in Schools
In this episode of The Therapist Thrival Guide, Miranda sits down with Sam Griggs, a licensed professional counselor and clinic director, to unpack the real-world challenges and rewards of providing mental health services in school settings.Sam shares what it's really like to support students' mental health within the structure of a school day-- from navigating school expectations to managing crises in real time. Together, they explore how to balance confidentiality, connect with parents, and build trust with students—all while juggling the fast pace and unpredictability of school-based work.Whether you're currently working in a school, considering it, or just curious about what school-based therapy actually looks like, this episode offers practical insight, honest reflections, and creative strategies to help you thrive in this unique setting.Timestamps:00:18 – Meet Sam: Licensed Professional Counselor & Clinic Director01:04 – What Are School-Based Mental Health Services?03:01 – Common Challenges in School-Based Therapy05:03 – Navigating School Expectations as a Clinician06:44 – Confidentiality & Handling Crisis Situations10:14 – A Day in the Life of a School-Based Therapist12:27 – Group Therapy in School Settings17:24 – How to Engage Parents and Caregivers22:16 – Creative Solutions for School-Based Barriers30:20 – Final Thoughts & Encouragement for School-Based Clinicians
    31:23
  • 100. AI in the Therapy Room: What’s Helpful, What’s Ethical, and What’s Next
    100. AI in the Therapy Room: What's Helpful, What's Ethical, and What's Next
In our 100th episode, Miranda is joined by Steve Drzewoszewski, LCSW, LCADC, CCS, CSC, a therapist and clinic director from New Jersey who's been exploring the growing role of AI in the mental health world. We get into all the big questions—Is AI actually useful for therapists? What are the risks? And how do we use it responsibly without losing the heart of the work?We talk through how tools like Cloud AI and Therapro AI are already helping clinicians with documentation, note-taking, and even generating treatment plans, all while staying HIPAA-compliant. But we don't shy away from the concerns, either. We unpack the ethical gray areas, the importance of client consent, and the general uneasiness that some folks feel about AI's presence in such a human-centered field.Some highlights:Real-life ways therapists are using AI (and where it helps)How to talk to clients about AI and get informed consentWhere the line is between helpful tool and overreachUsing AI for non-clinical tasks like marketing, content, and admin workEnvironmental impact, privacy risks, and what's on the horizon. Read more at this article.Link to Good Place scene Miranda references: https://youtu.be/R8m_5HDZF7w?si=lnfrBCbbQoZU4lVm&t=108 Whether you're a full-blown tech nerd or someone who side-eyes every new app, this episode has something for you. It's not about replacing therapists—it's about how we can use tools wisely to support the work we already love doing.
    46:16
  • 99. Mind-Body Strategies for Therapy, Schools, and Crisis
    99. Mind-Body Strategies for Therapy, Schools, and Crisis
In this episode, Miranda sits down with Kathy Flamino, founder and CEO of Move Mindfully, and Chrissy Mignogna, their lead trainer and director of education. We dive into what it really looks like to integrate trauma-responsive, body-based practices into everyday spaces—therapy sessions, classrooms, hospitals, and even juvenile justice settings.Kathy and Chrissy are all about making these tools accessible and practical for the people who need them most. Whether you're a therapist, educator, or just someone trying to bring more regulation and grounding into your life (or your kid's life), this episode is packed with ideas you can actually use.We talk about:Meeting people where they're at, especially in crisisWhy movement matters in mental health careHow to introduce mind-body work to folks who are skeptical or shut downTools that work for kids, teens, and even stressed-out college studentsTips for therapists (because let's be honest—we need regulation tools too)They also share some really powerful takeaways from their new book, I Am Safe, and walk through examples of portable, classroom-friendly coping strategies.If you're curious about how to weave the mind-body connection into the work you already do—or if you're looking for new ways to support regulation and safety—this one's worth a listen.
    47:39

About The Therapist Thrival Guide

The Therapist Thrival Guide is a podcast from Ellie Mental Health. We want to take therapists from just surviving to thriving. This is everything you didn't learn in graduate school! This podcast is hosted by Miranda Barker, LICSW and rotating therapists. We'll have a different therapist guest for each episode to cover topics like burn-out, client retention, finding your niche, session structure, and balancing professional relationships. Find the video podcasts here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE1KQgI5Dc4Kkjvlzm1GtuA
