100. AI in the Therapy Room: What’s Helpful, What’s Ethical, and What’s Next

In our 100th episode, Miranda is joined by Steve Drzewoszewski, LCSW, LCADC, CCS, CSC, a therapist and clinic director from New Jersey who’s been exploring the growing role of AI in the mental health world. We get into all the big questions—Is AI actually useful for therapists? What are the risks? And how do we use it responsibly without losing the heart of the work?We talk through how tools like Cloud AI and Therapro AI are already helping clinicians with documentation, note-taking, and even generating treatment plans, all while staying HIPAA-compliant. But we don’t shy away from the concerns, either. We unpack the ethical gray areas, the importance of client consent, and the general uneasiness that some folks feel about AI’s presence in such a human-centered field.Some highlights:Real-life ways therapists are using AI (and where it helps)How to talk to clients about AI and get informed consentWhere the line is between helpful tool and overreachUsing AI for non-clinical tasks like marketing, content, and admin workEnvironmental impact, privacy risks, and what's on the horizon. Read more at this article.Link to Good Place scene Miranda references: https://youtu.be/R8m_5HDZF7w?si=lnfrBCbbQoZU4lVm&t=108 Whether you're a full-blown tech nerd or someone who side-eyes every new app, this episode has something for you. It’s not about replacing therapists—it’s about how we can use tools wisely to support the work we already love doing.The Therapist Thrival Guide is a podcast by Ellie Mental Health. We want to move therapists beyond surviving and into the realm of thriving by covering all the things that graduate school didn't teach you! This mental health podcast is hosted by Miranda Barker, LICSW and a rotating cast of seasoned therapists. Each episode features a therapist speaking to their areas of expertise to help us learn how to thrive as therapists.⁠⁠⁠Miranda Barker⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, MSW, LICSW, ⁠has been practicing as a therapist for over three years. She previously worked as a child protection investigator, adoption social worker, and case manager. She's new to the therapy game and loves soaking up all of the knowledge from the expert therapists in her life. She's currently the Director of Content and Production at Ellie Mental Health's in-house creative agency and believes that creativity is an important aspect of mental health care.The Therapist Thrival Guide is one of many creative productions from ⁠⁠Ellie Mental Health⁠⁠. Ellie is a national mental health brand organized around community-based outpatient mental health clinics. It all began with a single office in St. Paul, Minnesota back in 2015, and since then has expanded to over 24 clinics in Minnesota and an explosive number of locations nationwide after franchising our model in 2021. Ellie will be opening over 500 locations in communities nationwide with new clinics opening each week. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠#therapy⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠