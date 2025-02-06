Pilot - The Theme Park Guys

Get to know Nick and Hunter a little more as we introduce The Theme Park Guys! The guys discuss how they met, their history with podcasting and the excitement they have for this new adventure. They get into their experiences with theme parks growing up and share what the first theme park they visited was. Finally, they answer some "get to know you" theme park questions and discover their "home park," which just so happens to be the same... We hope you enjoy this pilot episode! We will see you for the next episode on Monday, February 10th at 7am and every Monday at 7am after that! Make sure to subscribe to our channel for future episodes!