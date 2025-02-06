Get to know Nick and Hunter a little more as we introduce The Theme Park Guys! The guys discuss how they met, their history with podcasting and the excitement they have for this new adventure. They get into their experiences with theme parks growing up and share what the first theme park they visited was. Finally, they answer some "get to know you" theme park questions and discover their "home park," which just so happens to be the same... We hope you enjoy this pilot episode! We will see you for the next episode on Monday, February 10th at 7am and every Monday at 7am after that! Make sure to subscribe to our channel for future episodes!
Nick and Hunter are best friends, fathers, and big fans of theme parks. We also could not be more opposite. We are so excited to bring you along on the adventures of our friendship, our lives as family guys, and into some fun conversations surrounding different theme parks. We can’t wait to talk about all of the news and maybe even interview fellow content creators! Welcome to the fun!